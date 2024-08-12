MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th August 2024

Attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

Reports of attacks on religious minorities and their places of worship, homes and businesses in Bangladesh are disturbing. The instances of attacks on Hindus and Christians in some parts of Bangladesh are totally unacceptable. It is sad to note that the change of government in Bangladesh has coincided with the rise of Islamist extremism represented by the Jamaat-e-Islami. The interim government must give top priority to ending religious violence and forging good relations among all religious communities.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

New hope for landslides-hit Wayanad

On Saturday, the Prime Minister visited Wayanad, a region recently struck by an unprecedented disaster that claimed around 400 lives and forced thousands into relief camps. His visit uplifted the spirits of the disillusioned and distressed and fostered the hopes. Their eyes were filled with tears emotionally as they recounted their ordeals to him. The visit also expedited the rehabilitation process, with authorities working tirelessly to restore normalcy, as the Prime Minister promised to provide all possible assistance. This gesture has won the hearts of the people, and such initiatives are now expected in the future.

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur

Revanth woos global investors to TG

CM Revanth Reddy has declared Telangana as the as the ‘Future State’ and his visit to the US has yielded impressive results, securing multi-crore investments from IT giants aimed at creating jobs (Hans India, Dt 10-8-24). This achievement is highly commendable and welcome. Additionally, the CM’s plans to establish a new city ‘Future City’ as the world-class fourth city after Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad, as well as dedicated sports and pharma cities are noteworthy. The proposed AI City, Net Zero City, and revitalisation of the Musi River to resemble the Thames, along with various irrigation projects, are ambitious yet promising initiatives. However, a crucial question remains: where will the funding for these projects come from?

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

SC upholds right to religious clothing

The Supreme Court has very rightly stayed the new guidelines issued by the Chembur Trombay Education Society representing N G Acharya and D K Marathe College as regards banning wearing of hijab, burqa and cap by the girl students in the college. Undoubtedly, ours is a diverse country with diverse cultures of peoples and nothing can be enforced on any community just like that, be it be an educational institution or even offices for that matter. The majority population of the country may be Hindus, but we always should bear in mind that other cultures’ requirements have already existed in the country for decades making every community equal in the eyes of the judiciary.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

***

Kudos to the Apex Court for its observation in a Mumbai college circular case that gile students enjoy the right to wear what they like. The right to clothing has been recognized as a human right in various international instruments. The way one dresses is a clear expression of his/her religious, cultural and personal identity or beliefs. Clothing, as a form of expression, is amply protected as a fundamental right under Article 19 (1) (a) of our constitution. The only inevitability is: Better shun the nasty looks with the dress one, in particular, the fair-sex chooses.

E Sethuramalingam, Kollam

Rajya Sabha seeing LS-type verbal duels

As the Opposition is contemplating on moving an impeachment motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, it raised many eyebrows of those who have witnessed the proceedings of RS and the intolerant attitude of Dhankar towards the media. In particular, he is very partisan towards the Opposition and the way he loses cool is very obvious, let alone Jaya Bachchan’s sharp reaction to his irate composure. RS is supposed to be more orderly than Lok Sabha but the reverse is true here and LS Speaker Birla is well composed. When Hamid Ansari held the position of RS Chairman, he won accolades and even Venkaiah Naidu as Chairman of RS walked into his shoes and excelled with his extempore wit and won hearts.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam