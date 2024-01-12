MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th January 2024

India should soften towards Maldives

The row between Maldives and India should end. Though the ruling party of Maldives is not friendly towards India, the government there suspended the ministers and officials who had passed disparaging comments against Prime Minister and India. It would be a great loss economically for that tiny island, as it gets more money from Indian tourists that would be lost in strained relations. The President who won elections on anti-India India plank should come to terms with reality and do his bit for damage control. India also should soften its hardened stand and forgive the tiny neighbour and give a chance to cement the bonding.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Cong, INDIA risk being branded anti-Hindu

The Congress declining the Ram temple invitation for consecration ceremony slated for 22nd January, calling it a “political project” of RSS and BJP, is in bad taste, which means the INDI Alliance is not bothered about Hindu sentiments that are upbeat in the aftermath of the announced temple inauguration all over the country. The Congress has thus missed a golden opportunity which calls itself secular – feverishly visiting temples during the election time. Calling the temple half-complete and viewing that the inauguration is being held with a view on general elections would positively work in favour of the BJP.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

India not yet ready for one nation - one poll

It is ‘ideal’ to hold elections once every 5 years. But then considering the enormity of the task and the large population of our country, practically it is well-nigh impossible to hold simultaneous elections. I think the concept is meant to bring down the cost of conducting elections in the country and to streamline the legislative system. It is highly difficult for the administration to overcome all the hiccups in the run-up to the implementation level of one nation - one election policy because of the fact that ours is the world’s largest population as on date with low literacy rate compared to many countries. As such expecting the illiterate folks and also the urban population to cast votes simultaneously for the Lok Sabha, Assembly and all the local bodies would be a gigantic task replete with hazards of commission and omission leading to confusion.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Unfathomable filicide shocks society

The act of a 39-year-old mother smothering her 4-year-old son with a pillow and stuffing the body in a luggage bag in a hotel room in Goa was unfathomable as it was tragic and profoundly sad. It has shattered our understanding of what it means to be a mother and a mother as a caring person and a protector. Whether the maternal murder was committed in a fit of rage and frustration or it was meticulously preplanned is still to be ascertained by the police. Initial reports said that the ‘troubled’ mother, now in police custody, was driven to smother her child by the bitter estrangement between her and her husband. Timely counselling and psychiatric support to cope with the strain of marital discord and separation and issues connected with the custody of the child may have prevented her from doing what she did.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Now, people to decide real Shiv Sena

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar pronounced the verdict in Shiv Sena MLAs’ disqualification on Wednesday. The Speaker did not disqualify either of the faction MLAs as the Shinde group is emerged as major group. Moreover, the ECI gave the symbol and name to it. In fact, the Shinde group is ruling state with the support of the BJP and breakaway group of Ajit Pawar from the NCP. Further he stated that MLAs going incommunicado couldn’t be considered grounds for disqualification. Udhav Thackeray did a historical blunder by alliancing in the name of Maha Vikas Aghadi with the Congress, the NCP and the left which could not be digested by people like Shinde as it was against the ideology of founder Bal Thackeray.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR dt, AP

***

People of Maharashtra will decide which is the real Shiv Sena. The Speaker declared that CM Eknath Shinde’s faction is real Shiv Sena. People know very well that how by using ED and other Central agencies Uddhav Thackeray government was pulled apart by rebel Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena party was formed by Bala Saheb Thackeray and now it has gone indirectly in the hands of BJP. It is definitely the conspiracy of BJP to destroy the Shiv Sena party led by Uddhav Thackeray. It is a black day for the Marathi Manoos. But in the next coming elections, voters will decide which is real Shiv Sena.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet