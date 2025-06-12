MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th June 2025

Kashmir’s rail revolution

The launch of the Vande Bharat Express to Kashmir is a monumental achievement, showcasing the Union Government’s unwavering resolve and grit. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, despite being a challenging endeavour, has been successfully completed. This rail revolution will have a profound impact on the valley, fostering economic development, improving connectivity, and bridging distances. It will open doors to new opportunities, connecting local artisans, apple growers and carpet weavers to markets beyond the valley. In turn, this will widen their reach, while also boosting revenue from exports. The government’s determination to complete this project will undoubtedly shape the destiny of the population.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Railways new initiative is praiseworthy

The pilot project initiated by Indian Railways whereby it will release passenger charts with confirmed seats 24 hours ahead of the scheduled departure of trains is a welcome move. At present, the final chart is prepared four hours prior to a train’s departure. Though it is only a trial measure being undertaken in the Bikaner division of the Western Railway zone, railway authorities have promised to extend it to other divisions once they see the feasibility reports. This initiative will certainly reduce travel-related anxiety and stress among the passengers. Moreover, those whose tickets are not confirmed in the advanced chart as per the new arrangement, can reschedule their journey according to availability of tickets in other modes of transport. Hope the government will implement this new system across all divisions, sooner the better.

S. Sankaranarayanan, Anna Nagar, Chennai-40

India’s silence is baffling

The reluctance of the Indian government to protest the unilateralism of Trump’s America is raising a lot of questions about the attitude of the government as regards protecting our interests. The video of a student treated like a dangerous criminal and handcuffed after being made to lie on the ground has raised serious questions which the Modi government must answer. The charade of being good friends with Trump must end and it’s time the Indian public put pressure on the government to retaliate against this treatment and call a spade a spade instead of trying to beat around the bush in trying to give the American government a way out!

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Low fertility rate as the growth indices

India’s fertility rate has fallen below the replacement level, reaching 1.9 births per woman, below the 2.1 threshold. It is good for the country, which is the most populous in the world. India accounts for 17.78per cent of the world’s population, with land area covering only 2.4 per cent of the Earth’s total surface leading to high population density, with 492 people per square kilometre. Therefore, it is rather beneficial for the country in many ways. A lower fertility rate can ease strain on resources, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability and facilitate better healthcare, education, and economic stability, as families can invest more in fewer children leading to improved quality of life. Also, job opportunities increase, reducing the unemployment rate. But it has challenges too. Over time, fewer births may lead to an older population, increasing the burden on healthcare and pensions and may face labour shortages that can affect productivity. Some states still have high fertility rates while others are well below replacement, creating uneven demographic shifts. The key is balanced population management, ensuring economic, social and environmental sustainability and good health for all.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad