MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th May 2025

It’s not a peace treaty but a mere pause

The ceasefire, which was officially announced by India and came into effect at 5 pm on Saturday, is a welcome development after four days of hostilities. However, this is not a peace treaty but a technical pause after DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed to stop all firings and military actions. By and large, the ceasefire coming through on India’s terms that every future act of terror emanating from Pakistan across LoC will be treated as war and would be responded accordingly, sends a loud and clear warning to Islamabad against violating the ceasefire. Since Pakistan has been stripped of its illusions after four days of open hostility, the writing on the wall is clear that India is not looking for a drawn-out war but if provoked it has demonstrated its military prowess. It is now up to Pakistan to prove its sincerity because terror has no future.

K R Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda

Will Trump own responsibility

if Pak violates truce terms?

It has been widely reported that US President Donald Trump had brokered the ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan. The fact is that Trump had no propriety to ‘declare’ ceasefire even before the warring countries had made any such official announcements. If the ceasefire is presided over by Trump, will US own the responsibility if Islamabad violates the ceasefire agreement? Things seem unwell as regards the US interventions and its claim of unilateral fixing of a ‘neutral’ venue for a dialogue has been denied by New Delhi.

P R Ravinder, New Mirjalguda, Hyderabad.

Pak notoriety back in focus

Barely three hours into arriving at a ceasefire between India and Pakistan on Saturday afternoon, Pakistan lived up to her notorious reputation for having scarce respect for peace with India through a barrage of drone attacks on Indian territory. Quite apparently, Pakistan doesn’t know the meaning of the concepts of ‘peace’ and ceasefire’. India cannot afford to lower her guard against her ill-meaning neighbour, which is a failed democracy being run by its army and the ISI.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

Islamabad has no

understanding of morality

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan mediated by the USA is good news. However, a fragile calm should not be mistaken for a permanent resolution. The threat of future aggression by Pakistan continues to loom. In fact, barely hours later, Pakistan breached the ceasefire. India should take appropriate steps to address such violations and deal with the situation with all seriousness. Pakistan has repeatedly targeted military and civilian sites in India with a swarm of drones. The country has no moralities and ethics.

Dr. Ch Anand Kumar , Movva, AP

Significance of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is a significant festival in Buddhism that commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death (Parinirvana) of Lord Buddha. It is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Vaishakha (May-June). Buddhists believe that Buddha was born, attained enlightenment, and passed away on the same day, making it a highly sacred day. The day is marked by spiritual reflection, meditation, and acts of kindness, as followers seek to emulate Buddha’s teachings. Devotees visit monasteries, offer prayers, and participate in various cultural events, highlighting the importance of Buddha’s teachings in their lives. Buddha Purnima is observed with great reverence in countries with significant Buddhist populations, such as India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Southeast Asia. Devotees often visit monasteries to offer prayers and participate in religious ceremonies. Many engage in meditation and reflection to connect with Buddha’s teachings. A great innovative leader with a quest for renunciation.

CK Ramani Jayanthi, Bhandup, Mumbai

Save migratory birds

World Migratory Birds Day, which is commemorated on May 11, is a campaign that raises awareness about migratory birds, their ecological importance and the need to conserve them and their habitats. During their long journey they need places to rest feed and breed. Sadly, these places are destroyed by humans for profit. Birds inspired Dr APJ Abdul Kalam to study aeronautical engineering, coming with design of B-2 bomber, Japan’s bullet train and wind turbine. Swami Sivananda kept water for birds, while eulogising that by serving them one is closer to God.

TS Karthik,Kilpauk