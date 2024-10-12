MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th October 2024

A befitting Nobel for A-bomb survivors

It is timely that the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Nihon Hidankyo (Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers’ Organizations) for its work against nuclear weapons. Lasting for a year at a time when there is concern that the conflict between Israel and countries like Hezbollah, Hamas, Lebanon, and Iran will escalate into a nuclear war, and that humans will be dragged into catastrophes that have never been seen before, it is a hopeful thing that an organization that works for it, instead of giving it to an individual, has received the greatest gift for peace on earth. We too can unite against war, against stockpiling nuclear weapons

Unnikrishnan Mangalasseri, Malappuram

Nadal stepping out of limelight

High profile Roger Federer announced a timely retirement and now it is the time for Nadal to hang his boots. At 22, the Spaniard was Wimbledon champion, something he – and many others – had thought might be beyond him. He was always adapting his game, adding pace to his serve, flattening out his forehand and ripping his two-handed backhand. Naturally right-handed, some players said playing Nadal was like facing a man with two forehands. His net play was second to none. Nadal leaves tennis as one of the all-time greats and someone who changed the sport for the better.

Anandambal Jayanthy, Mumbai

Caste survey doesn’t split society

It is not clear how the striving for social justice would amount to stoking divisions within the broader caste-ridden ‘Hindu’ society. Perhaps the top leader has implied that caste census is a ploy to divide the ‘Hindu’ society and not an exercise to gather data on the socio-economic conditions of all social groups, needed to take measures to bridge the gap between the ‘upper’ and ‘lower’ castes. Social justice does not split ‘Hindu’ society, but it actually removes caste barriers and unites it as an organic whole.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Leader of industries, pioneer of CSR

Even great personalities exit physically but exist forever in the world of their realm. Ratan Tata who left his physical frame on October 9 at a matured age of 87, is not only a tycoon in various fields of business but a great human and philanthropist. By dint of of his hard work, TATA group was expanded in hundred countries. He used to say, “I don’t believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and make them right”. This philosophy made him a business magnate. I had the privilege of associating with TATA group for a few years in higher status.

N S K Prasad, Hyderabad

***

In the midst of a shroud of black clouds surrounding Nira Radia tapes, the ‘Nano Man’ Ratan Tata filed a writ petition in Supreme Court of India, seeking a direction to bar publication of leaked tapes. Even the proceedings in Supreme Court were ordered to be heard in camera. Such is his passion for self respect. Subsequently Right to Privacy was made a Fundamental Right in 2017. His acumen lies in the fact that he made use of the best of Open Skies policy by pulling a magic of sorts in piloting back Air India into Tata’s hangar. Ratan Tata legacy remained as an illustrious chapter in the Golden Book of Tata Sons that embellish Tata House.

D Siva Rami Reddy, Hyderabad

***

Apart from being an efficient leader of industries, he was known for his dedicated social service. His services not only to his lakhs of employees but also to society as whole in the difficult times of pandemic are notable. Corporate social responsibility is exemplified to the fullest by the companies with his stewardship. As Maharashtra assembly expressed in its resolution, he deserves to be honoured with Bharat Ratna. His commerce with morality is worth to be emulated by industrialists for the well-being of society.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

The committed and concerned man wonderfully managed 30 firms in over 100 countries. He was a great industrialist cum philanthropist. He provided consistently employment to thousands of youth who are spread across the globe. We shall recall the book ‘Jobs to the Millions’ written by our former President late V V Giri, who said that jobs to the youth mean a great relief to their parents.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad