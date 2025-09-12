MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th Sep 2025

Send IPKF to Nepal

How about sending IPKF (Indian Peace Keeping Force: Army) to Nepal, basically to control arson and establish peace there, If it is okay to Nepal. Indian leaders and army can offer help to Nepal army - administration, during this burning times. UNO too should make a similar offer (of sending PKF). India and the whole world is praying for “early return of” peace and stability to Nepal, followed by prosperity.

Sreelekha P S, Telangana

No comparison between India and her neighbours

It is really unfortunate and disheartening to note some dispirited individuals, referring to the crisis in Nepal, commenting through social and print media that such upheavals can occur in India too! It is as if these people are eagerly waiting for such chaos and violence to happen here for a change. Let us not forget that India has a stable government, a strong leadership, a powerful Constitution to follow and in addition our true strength of unity in diversity , our rich civilisation , our culture and tradition and our inspiring moral values can never push the nation and it’s people into such crisis . Though incidents have happened, mainly ignited by political parties for their selfish motives, they have been subdued within no time. This great nation has been able to withstand and overcome all sorts of pressure because it has confidently shown it’s ability to endure, adapt and progress throughout history.

M Pradyu, Kannur

India has acted tough with US

In a powerful and clear-cut statement, India has hit back strongly at the United States and the European Union for their continued double standards over India’s oil imports from Russia. Responding to renewed threats of tariffs from the U.S. President Donald Trump, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) laid bare the facts surrounding global trade with Russia and asserted that India will not compromise on its national interest. India began importing oil from Russia only after the Ukraine conflict broke out, at a time when traditional suppliers diverted their oil to Europe. Crucially, the U.S. itself had encouraged India to purchase oil from Russia to help stabilise global energy markets. Now, the very countries that prompted India to make these imports are attempting to target it for doing so. India described this behaviour as unjustified and unacceptable. Now, with Trump again threatening punitive tariffs without stating the specifics, India has firmly stated that it will not yield to such pressure tactics. Trump announced that India would face harsher duties than countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and the Philippines, India maintained that it is open to resolving issues through dialogue, but not by compromising its autonomy or core interests.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the United States a “close friend” and a “natural friend” and a “natural partner”; said that work was in progress to conclude the trade discussion between the two countries at the earliest. This is in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s social media post signalling a thaw in the bilateral chill between India and the US. The statesmanlike behaviour on part of Narendra Modi who did not blindly reciprocate in terms of ‘tit for tat’ reaction when the US imposed tariffs irrationally to the tune of 50%; despite provocations to pay in the same coin by the opposition . The new warmth from the US notwithstanding, India must to tread carefully in future ties with that country.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

SIR is much-needed in India today

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls all over India with the sole intention of weeding out illegally enrolled foreigners, is long overdue because, according to a conservative estimate, there are at least 3+crore illegal foreign migrants, mostly Muslims from Bangladesh and Myanmar (Rohingyas) among the voters. And they are multiplying at a faster rate than the population of the original inhabitants (Hindus, etc) of the country. These illegal voters are not only deciding factors during elections in several assembly segments or Lok Sabha constituencies but are also eating into our economic resources besides snatching jobs from the locals.

As such, India should send a strong signal to all those illegal migrants, that the country would no longer tolerate the situation go adrift, and prevent it from becoming a victim of demographic invasion of Islamists, who are openly declaring that India would be Islamised by 2047.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada