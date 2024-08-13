MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th Aug 2024

Attempt to cause financial instability

When Hindenburg Research targeted (Jan. 2023) Adani group, the Indian stock market crashed, but then its recovery too was smooth and confident in the wake of measures taken by the union government and SEBI. The entire episode subsided after the Apex Court’s observations on it. Now that following the poor show of NDA in the just concluded general elections for LS, the forces inimical to India in the West are once again getting activated. The manner in which the latest allegation was hurled against the SEBI chief and her husband by the Hindenburg Research only goes to prove that it is yet another attempt by the West to create financial instability in the country.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Heartbreak, not wholly heartening

India stands at 71st position in the medals tally in Paris Olympics in 2024 while 2020 Tokyo’s one gold, two silver and four bronze had put it at the 48th. That not even one gold could be captured is disappointing. This shows India’s and its coaches’ inability to train our young generation continuously with tricks and tactics eventually to face bouts successfully. America was placed number one with a total of 126, followed by China with 91 medals. India has to be content with what it has achieved with the most negligible score. However, all encouragements for a best future in the ensuing Olympics to be held in USA in 2028.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

***

As the Paris Olympics came to a close, Indian athletes; performance has been below par and disappointing. It all started with the criticism of Indian attire at the opening ceremony. Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification came as a huge blow to the nation’s aspirations of a gold medal in wrestling. The five bronze medals have come from shooting, wrestling and from men’s hockey and Neeraj Chopra brought home a silver medal in javelin throw. What could be the reason behind this below average performance of the Indian Olympic team? India’s investment in sports infrastructure and world class training to its athletes has seen a marked improvement, but at the same time the sporting federations in India are under political control who go to any extent to have their interests served. Separate sports from politics and also build on its infrastructure if it has to improve its medal tally at Los Angeles in 2028.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

***

This time India got medals including one silver . Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals, of which one is for individual category and the other for mixed category in shooting. It was the first time for India that a woman got medal in shooting and two medals in the same edition after 1900. India entered Paris Olympics with 117 sports persons and 140 supporting staff. But India has to down its head as several countries one fourth the size of our population are far ahead of us in medals tally. India missed gold medal not only in javelin throw but also in wrestling as India hoped to get gold medals in these events. However hockey held its position.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR dt, AP

Constructive debates need of the hour

This refers to the editorial ‘Pandemonium in Parliament: No end in sight’. It is the usual story for the Opposition in LS and RS stalling the proceedings on one excuse or the other – that most of it is imaginary is the unfortunate reality that the both Houses have been witnessing of late. This time around it is about the Hindenburg report on the Sebi chief allegedly having commercial relations with the Adani group - the former is a short seller after all. Just before, it was about very emotional argument against the Waqf Board reorganisation move by the government to tame the Waqf, and make it answerable to innumerable allegations of scams. There is need for a more constructive and meaningful approach on part of the Opposition rather than to be childish and silly in disrupting the House.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

***

Apropos ‘Pandemonium in parliament,’ we need to be thankful that the Hindenburg 2 report has come at the fag-end of the monsoon session of parliament; otherwise, there could have been a huge ruckus that would reverberate through the nation. Unlike the last two terms where the government was able to browbeat the opposition into submission, this time around it would not be possible to it because of the larger numbers of the opposition. The spat between the Speaker/Chairman and LOPs of both houses is a cause for concern because in a democratic set-up both are necessary.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai