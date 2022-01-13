MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th January 2021

Why BJP needs non-locals to assail CM?

All political parties are bent upon sending their CMs or other celebrities to other States to criticise the governments there. Is it necessary to import leaders to throw mud when local talent is very much available? The recent visit of Assam and Madhya Pradesh CMs is the point in question. In fact, such attempts may prove to be counter-productive as people may feel why outsiders should humiliate their Chief Ministers and would they tolerate if they are paid back in the same coin. It's high time all political parties rethink on this issue as actually there is no need of importing or exporting CMs and other top leaders to politically discredit the States they visit.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Recall Swami Vivekananda's message

Apropos 'Asked about hate speech, UP Dy CM ends BBC interview.' UP Deputy CM Maurya apparently furious at questions on hate speeches at the Haridwar Dharma Sansad snatched the BBC reporter's mic and forced the crew to delete the footage. In this context, the open letter to the PM Modi by the students and faculty of premier institutions urging him to speak against the hate speeches makes pertinent sense and they have rightly pointed out that his silence emboldens the hate-filled voices and threatens the unity and integrity of our country. It is high time that the PM heeds their clarion call and we have already amassed disgrace on religious intolerance. Swami Vivekananda's poignant 1893 Chicago speeches on Hinduism and its tolerance to other religions are more relevant today. I request all our fellow Indians to listen once again to Swami's speech series to shed hatred and not indulge in hate speeches from any religion whatsoever.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Do not politicise PM's security breach

The editorial page article 'Security breaches of Indian PMs' (12 Jan) was not only interesting but informative. However, rarely in the past, security breach was politically used except in a few election meetings where both ruling and opposition leaders would attack each other when someone from the crowd is either caught with a knife or other weapon. The security breach should not have happened. Now that SC has opted to appoint a panel, I hope the security breach issue does not get used in election campaign to misguide the voters. Whether serious or otherwise, PM himself on several occasion breached security on road and at other political shows. He needs to stop this, and if can't then he should not blame opposition.

N Rajagopalan, Hyderabad

Contradictory statements

According to the latest guidelines issued by ICMR, no testing is required for asymptomatic contacts of COVID patients. But whenever celebrities like political leaders and movie artists have tested positive for COVID disease, they will issue a statement that all of their close contacts should go in for testing. Both these are contradictory statements that can be avoided to eradicate ambiguity in the general public. The celebrities should rather behave in a responsible manner while issuing statements in accordance with the latest guidelines.

V Nagendra Kumar, Hyderabad

Sickening practice in Kerala

This refers to extremely shameful and despicable news that seven people were arrested after police busted a racket engaged in wife swapping in Kottayam. There are still hundreds of others who are to be booked for the heinous activity, based on a complaint by a wife, who was a victim of this goings-on. As per the complaint lodged by the police, her constantly encouraged her to indulge in this practice, so that family could lead a comfortable life financially. Even the minor children were intimidated to persuade their mother to carry on with the practice. It lays bare the satanic practice indulged in by a group of people belonging to higher echelons of society.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Regrouping of Mandal forces

With the social justice (or Mandal) forces regrouping and consolidating for the electoral battle, the BJP may find itself in a vulnerable position. Yogi Adityanath's "80% vs 20%" formula is unlikely to make up for the party's dwindling support base. The Samajwadi Party under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership is putting up a spirited fight; it may well be overwhelmingly favoured by the voters to form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.

G David Milton, Maruthancode