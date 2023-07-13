MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th July 2023

Horrible utterances by Janasena chief

It is very bad on the part of the Janasena chief to abuse and blame village voluntaries, who are working very honestly and doing an excellent job providing required things to the poor and the needy in a timely manner as per the government policies. Because of these people, the eligible people are receiving the pension at home, ration cards within hours, any other requirement of certificates within a day. These voluntaries are doing their job exceedingly well as their work is appreciated by one and all.

People in Andhra Pradesh are very very happy because they are experiencing the deliverables from the government in time through village voluntaries. Janasena chief is very very unhappy to see the happiness among the people of AP and highly frustrated. He is talking as he likes and his talks are senseless. He is trying to create problems and disputes among different sections of people and putting efforts in this direction which is very bad for his party and also BJP.

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

Supreme slap in the face of Centre

That the Apex Court asking the Director of ED to step down before his extension to office concludes is nothing but a rap on the knuckle to the central government. Mishra has been given three times annual extension by the government even after he attained his retirement age, which is pronounced by the Apex Court as illegal. The prestigious investigating agencies should not only act in an impartial manner, but should be seen objective in their operations. If the executive can confer extensions to the tenure of chief at its will, it would affect the functioning of latter’s office in favour to the powers-that-be. The credibility of the investigating agencies is already under scanner, thanks to the selective way of taking up cases. The opposition parties are being seen targeted, if one goes through the list of operations these days. The verdict is good for the well-being of the institution.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Refrain from hasty action on UCC

Just two days before the deadline for sending views on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Law Commission announced that only 46 lakh people had responded, which is a minute figure compared to the total population of the country. When I nattered with my neighbours and

others in my journey in trains recently, to my surprise none knows what UCC is. Even after explaining the main issues involved in it such as all Indians must have a common law that is not based on religion, but pertains to personal laws related to inheritance, adoption, succession, alimony etc., prima facie they showed little interest. Three-fourth population, it seems, are uninformed in-depth about this code. Moreover, people follow their customs and traditions even if UCC is brought under law. Hence, it is suggested that a committee constituted with heads of all categories and the collective opinion only should be taken into account. Any hasty decision may lead to unrest in the country.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Civic apathy root cause of monsoon misery

The heavy rains accompanied by floods in North India are due to the confluence of an active Monsoon and Western Disturbance, a weather phenomenon. Such an interaction of the two weather systems has resulted in widespread deluge and destruction caused due to heavy and relentless rains. This is a testimony to the fact that such torrential rains are warning signs of a climate change. Climate change is for real. But we cannot blame it alone for the flooding of our cities. Our municipal administrations lack monsoon preparedness. They do not carry out necessary drainage and repair works before the monsoons. Open manholes and bad damaged roads add to monsoon worries. Overcrowding and haphazard growth of our cities, in the name of urbanisation and without any planning, has led to this present situation today. Also, tourism in the affected and risky mountainous regions has to be stopped immediately and all help provided to those who are stranded in the floods.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad