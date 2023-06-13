MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th June 2023

Raise awareness about albinism

The International Albinism Awareness Day observed on June 13 aims to address these challenges and promote inclusion. The theme for this year, “Inclusion is Strength,” emphasises the importance of including the voices of persons with albinism in all aspects of life. It highlights the need to ensure their rights, dignity, and participation in society. The United Nations, along with various organizations and individuals, organizes events and campaigns to commemorate this day. These activities raise awareness about albinism, showcase the achievements of people with albinism, and encourage others to be accommodating of their needs. By recognizing and supporting International Albinism Awareness Day, we can contribute to a more inclusive and accepting society, where the rights and well-being of individuals with albinism are protected and respected.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Modi’s piecemeal approach to peace panel



Apropos “Govt sets up Manipur peace committee” (11 June). Peace after violence in any part of the country, particularly in states close to international borders, needs visionary leaders to look beyond narrow political benefits. It’s sad that after PM Modi took the charge, he has miserably failed to take opposition parties along. Whether it’s Manipur now or JK, mostly PM has used the incident from political benefits. Most of the Governors appointed by BJP government are partisan, a peace committee without all parties will not get desired results.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

The peace committee formed by Union government to find a solution to erupted ethnic violence in Manipur seems to have many roadblocks. Now, the Kuki group is said to boycott meeting opposing the presence of Chief Minister Biren Singh in the talks. The divide between Meities and Scheduled Tribes there has grown wider after the controversial the High Court order. The authorities there are not seen impartial in their duties which in turn necessitated the intervention of the central government. Given the sensitive nature of the issue, the Central Government has its task cut out to find an amicable solution in the environment of trust deficit.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

TDP, Jana Sena look to BJP to unseat YSRCP

As the YSRCP government has turned the state into a hotbed of corruption and lawlessness with land sharks and other mafia gangs looting the state with no action taken to control this menace. Voices of opposition who raise this issue are suppressed by going as far to deny permission to conduct meetings. With differences between Jagan Mohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan over many issues coming into the open, TDP is seizing the chance to get closer to Pawan Kalyan. They are making efforts to bring BJP into a three-way formidable alliance to unseat YSRCP.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Govt waiting for wrestlers’ climbdown

The ongoing agitation by wrestlers must be solved soon, and their grievances addressed without further loss of time as a great deal of time is deliberately allowed to pass by the government pertaining to WFI chief Brij Bhushan Saran Singh in the molestation case. The wrestlers are right in a way demanding his as he is capable of influencing the witness. The father of the junior athlete on whose behalf the molestation case was filed gave a clean chit to Brij Bhushan. However, there are similar cases of indecent behaviour against the WFI chief. The government definitely gives an impression that it wants a compromise as alleged by the wrestlers.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Make children aware of climate change

The continuing high temperature is a hurdle to run schools. Everyone is not showing interest to reopen for now. The high temperatures would not help students gain knowledge. It is a good time for children to know more about climate change and global warming at home. Though the subject is already included in academic syllabus, but we need to make students think more practically and aware of it as they are experiencing now. The government should award students who plant saplings to become a tree during their studies.

D Kishan Prasad, Karimnagar

June 12 is observed as World Day Against Child Labour. According to an International Labor Organization report, there were 160 million child laborers worldwide before Covid-19, three times more in rural areas than in urban areas. Post-Covid-19, events were expected to add 8.4 million new arrivals by the end of 2022. Child labour is mostly in the agricultural sector. Most of the poor countries are in sub-Saharan Africa. The main reason for this is poverty. People’s cooperation is also needed. For this, voluntary organizations, media and public should be made aware.

J M R Dunga, Amadalavasa