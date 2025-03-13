MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th March 2025

Pollution survey flags grave situation

Recently, IQAir’s World Air Quality Report-2024 ranked India as the fifth most polluted country in the world. Furthermore, 13 out of the 20 most polluted cities globally are in India. India’s capital, Delhi, has been declared the most polluted capital city in the world. Climate change is not just a local issue; it has now become a global crisis, affecting nations worldwide. Decisions such as Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, lifting the ban on plastic, and promoting the use of petrol and diesel will only worsen environmental pollution worldwide. If we fail to act now, we will lose the right to call ourselves “Amritasya Putra” (Children of Immortality).

Dr Jitesh Mori, Kutch (Gujarat)

***

According to the Swiss tech company IQAir, India has 13 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world and ranks 5th in 2024 for the most polluted countries, moving up from 3rd place in 2023. This situation is not something to take pride in; rather, it remains a source of shame that needs to be addressed. The primary contributors to this pollution include industrial discharges, vehicle emissions, construction dust, and crop burning. The National Clean Air Program has been less effective due to inconsistent policy enforcement and insufficient infrastructure. Therefore, the Union government should prioritise support for state governments to achieve meaningful improvements in air quality.

RS Narula, Patiala

Implement quota for women

Though population figures speak of women being nearly equal to men, their representation in law-making or decision-making or participating in debates in discussions as representatives of public is meagre, compared to males (1:7). This is not fair in any democracy. Governance is expected to be fair when we see more women in Parliament and State Assemblies. Women are competent and excel in whatever role they are offered to play. Compassion, empathy, and multitasking enable women to perform well. political parties should encourage women. In 2023, the women Reservation Bill was passed in the Parliament. Implementing this Law is the need of the hour. Let us start availing the expertise of women for the betterment of the nation wherever possible.

Kantamsetti LakshmanRao, Visakhapatnam

Pakistan struggles to tackle Baloch

It is no secret that the Balochistan liberation movement has been ongoing since atleast 1948. However, BLA was founded in the year 2000 and has since been spearheading the movement. At present, Pakistan as a nation is in a precarious situation mainly due to the unprecedented economic crisis. A weakened Pakistan is unable to tackle several decades long separatist movements. This perhaps explains the escalating violence in Balochistan under the aegies of BLA. This does not augur well for Pakistan and Asia in general, because militancy and terrorism cause destruction as well as loss of innocent lives of civilians.

Govardhana Myneedu , Vijayawada

Centre’s mindset, TN response worrying

Union HRD minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s insistence on TN to implement NEP or lose Rs 2,150 cr under PMSHRI will not be released, besides remarks in Parliament about “uncivilized “ Tamil Nadu, reflects Modi government mindset. Initially, education was state subject and later it was brought under concurrent list. States are being threatened to fall in line with Center or forego the funds that are due to them. UGC draft bill, TN Governor’s delay in clearing bills, delimitation plan etc., are being stretched too far and testing the resilience of TN government and people. Next step would be (mis)using ED, IT and CBI as weapons to force TN to toe their line.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Visakhapatnam