MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th October 2023

Women emancipation begins at home

Your editorial ‘Nobel laureates advocate women uplift ‘ is highly appreciated and laudable. Even after 70 years of freedom, women in India are discriminated in all respects. Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi of Iran paid a huge price for advocating equal rights for women in Iran. She was imprisoned and beaten umpteen number of times for advocating emancipation of women in Iran. Another Nobel laureate Harvard University Economics professor Claudia Goldin professed that women’s emancipation makes the world more prosperous. Women consist of half of the population of the country and they are equally intelligent and capable of doing any job assigned to them. They have proved their mettle in defence, perform even tough jobs like bus and truck drivers. Charity begins at home. As parents and society, we should give full liberty and emancipation to our lovely daughters to choose any field they deem appropriate for them. Your daughter is your son.

S M Hussain, Kadapa

UN should intervene for Middle East peace

All efforts to stop the Russia-Ukraine war have failed. Now a new war has broken out between Hamas and Israel.On the other hand, Pakistan and China’s actions against India continue from time to time. India has always been in favor of peace, and supports maintaining peace with others as well. The solution to any problem is not war, but peaceful dialogue. The United Nations must play an important role in ending unrest in Asia, Europe or any other region of the world.

N Ashraf, Mumbai

***

What intrigues one is why did not India take the stand the same way it took on Russia-Ukraine conflict. Israel is no holy cow as much as Palestine allegedly supported by Hamas militants. In fact, India should now rethink of her dependence on Israel, supposed to be the best and smartest in many areas like surveillance, defence, intelligence, counter intelligence, counter terrorism, defence mechanism, technology etc., all of which seem to have collapsed like a pack of cards in the October invasion by Hamas militants. Empathy, per se can’t be one sided. India should prevail upon both the countries to sort out their issues in the interest of global peace.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

***

Ref: ‘Israel horror reminder of 1947 Pakistani tribal raid on Kashmir’ (THI, Oct 12). The write-up by Deepika Bhan throws light on atrocities endured by Hindus and Sikh during the partition; as well as by the so-called tribals from Pakistan on Kashmir, during 1947, under the code name ‘Operation Gulbarg’. The suffering of Hindu community did not end with that but continued again by way of ethnic cleansing of the Pundit community by Islamist jihadis and local Muslim population in J&K with cooperation of political parties like NC, PDP and the Hurriyat Conference. While Israel learned to be tough and uncompromising with terror elements, it is time India too follow a similar approach with an iron hand in tackling jihadi Islamist terror from Pakistan.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

India on course to win World Cup

Captain Rohit Sharma guided India to a great victory in the world Cup match versus Afghanistan which made a good score of 272 runs. Captain and opener Rohit Sharma scored a superb century and won the Man of the Match versus afghans. New opener for India Ishan Kishan also played well and proved that he can open innings for India. India is in good form and has bright chances to win the World Cup. Virat Kohli batting at the one down spot made a good half century that placed India in a comfortable position to win the match versus Afghans. India’s batting is excellent, and bowlers are also performing well on good batting tracks. India is at an advantage to win the WC after drubbing a fierce Australia and after an easy win over Afghans.

V R K Valmeeky, Hyderabad

IMF’s robust outlook for India

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised India’s economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 6.3%, from 6.1% earlier. IMF attributed stronger-than-expected consumption during April-June for the upward projection in the growth estimate. This is despite Emerging markets and developing economies are projected to have a modest decline in growth from 4.1 per cent in 2022 to 4.0 per cent in both 2023 and 2024. IMF expects retail inflation in the South Asian nation to quicken to 5.5% in 2023/24 before easing to 4.6% in 2024/25. “Growth in India is projected to remain strong, at 6.3% in both 2023 and 2024, with an upward revision of 0.2 percentage. Hope, this comes true.

Jahangir Shaikh, Mumbai