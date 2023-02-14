MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th February 2023

KCR's attack on PM, BJP devoid of logic

This refers to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao calling the BJP-led NDA a big joke over Adani issue, and ridiculing the claim on India dreaming to become a $5 trillion economy. It doesn't augur well for a person who claims to be the president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). This is nothing but becoming a laughing stock. It is clear that CM KCR is losing clarity and logic in his criticism against PM Narendra Modi and BJP. The fact that his daughter K Kavitha is embroiled in liquor gate makes KCR even more aggressive and vituperative. But, the BRS must remember that it is not proving any different from other political parties in lampooning the Centre, without offering any solid solution.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

The BRS has to make its presence felt and rise to the status of a national party as strong as BJP to make any significant impact on the electorate. Merely criticising and comparing the performances of other parties will not take it anywhere. Unless BRS is successful in forging a sizeable number of alliances with like-minded parties and is able to usher in an anti-Modi wave, it can only visualise the change/s that it seeks to bring. At the most, it can win a couple of seats. To completely topple and dislodge BJP isn't easy at all, especially going by the lack of unanimity, consensus and cohesiveness witnessed among the anti-BJP outfits. BRS and its cadres, perhaps, know this well. It will still take a good number of years for the fledging party to get a form foothold of and establish its credentials. To expect to rise like a phoenix is wishful thinking & even next to impossible.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

BJP toeing Cong line on Governorships



All six new Governors appointed to states are for one reason or the other staunch supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party directly or indirectly. Especially, present AP Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, who proved to be a silent caricature and is not able to put a check to anti-governance activities of AP government like his counterparts in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala to keep its non-BJP governments in bottom line, is transferred to Chhattisgarh Raj Bhavan. This practice, it looks sure, is inherited from Congress party whose rule is being bitterly criticised by PM Narendra Modi in every suitable opportunity and Congress is exhibiting spiritless to counter BJP and thus losing its sheen slowly to pave the way clear to BJP in the ensuing elections in 2024.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

The new postings of Governors is a mixed exercise of reshuffle and new appointments. However the replacement of incumbent Governor of AP Biswa Bhushan Harichandan came as a blot from the blue as without touching the controversial Governors of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Telangana. It is obviously following unofficial rule "pre-retirement services are influenced by post-retirement jobs, particularly in appointment of Justice (retd) Sayyad Abdul Nazeer as the third Governor of AP. As far as present Governor Harichandan is concerned, there are no differences between the Governor and the CM. Both are working in cohesive manner without giving scope to misunderstanding.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP

The Congress has now severely censured the Centre regarding the recent appointment of retired Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh, validly citing the earlier remarks by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley that 'pre-retirement judgements are influenced by post-retirement affluent jobs.' Offering post-retirement jobs to judges shall not be with mala fide intention. Moreover, isolated instances of retired judges getting government jobs shall not be interpreted by the opposition with scepticism, doubting the overall quality of our parliamentary democracy.

BVK Thamipi, Thiruvananthapuram

Crack down on child marriages



It is really distressing to observe that child marriages persist throughout India despite laws prohibiting them. A glaring example is the police's recent detention of more than 3,000 people in Assam who were reportedly involved in underage marriages. According to reports, there are several Assamese districts with a high proportion of child weddings because of agreements made between families of children used as a means of dodging the law. Child marriages are a major concern for the development of the country, as the consequences have been proven to be devastating for children, especially females. Therefore an extensive, continuous campaign is required to completely eradicate the threat of child marriage.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad