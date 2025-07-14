MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th July 2025

Judicial reforms and youth

TheChief Justice of India (CJI) Justice B.R. Gavai, while speaking at NALSAR University in Hyderabad, was quite forthright by bringing to the fore the deep flaws in the country’s judicial system—especially excessive trial delays and the prolonged detention of undertrial prisoners, which erode public trust in justice. However, he expressed hope in young law graduates, whom he exhorted to lead with integrity and purpose. A practical path forward includes setting time-bound trial limits, increasing judicial appointments, integrating technology in court processes, and fast-tracking undertrial cases. Moreover, legal education must go beyond theory to instil ethical responsibility, shaping future lawyers as true guardians of justice.

Mohammad Asad,Mumbai

CJI is right about the craving for LLM from abroad

Thestatement of the CJI B R Gavai as regards the fad of Indian students to go abroad for pursuing LLM courses is indeed true, particularly in the prevailing international circumstances. Moreover, laws may be universal but in practice they differ in the Indian context due to several inherent factors that must be understood at the grass root level. Returning to India after acquiring a PG qualification abroad does not in any way fetch more clients to practising lawyers. The young law graduates must evolve strategies to reduce delays in disposing cases, especially those related to innocent people, who have been in jails for decades together. The CJI has rightly advised students about not burdening their parents with financial requirements just to get a LLM from abroad but instead complete their higher education in India.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao,Hyderabad

CJI needs to streamline delivery of justice

Theadvice given by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice B.R. Gavai, who urged law students to avoid higher studies abroad and instead extend their legal knowledge

to serve the underprivileged sections is highly appreciative. This can help achieve justice to all. I urge the CJI to guide his team of legal heads and officials to sort out all pending and come up with viable solutions so that the innocent victims could get justice. Conducting frequent Lok Adalats across the country will provide relief to lakhs of innocent victims and considerably address the problem of inordinate delays.

Gudipati Anirudh,Secunderabad

Kota was a multifaceted actor

Kota Srinivasa Rao, popularly known as Kota, breathed his last in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Sunday at 83. He is known for his versatile portrayals, including as a villain, comedian and character roles. Though he was a stage artist, he transitioned to cinema and acted in more than 750 films. He proved his acting skills even in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. A gifted artiste, he could deliver dialogues in the local dialect of Telangana, Andhra and Seema with dexterity. His acting credentials are comparable to S.V. Ranga Rao, Rajanala, Kaikala Satyanarayana and Ravu Gopala Rao. He also forayed into politics and represented BJP in Vijayawada East constituency in 1999. The humble bank employee has won nine Nandi awards and was conferred Padma Shri in 2015. His demise is an irreparable loss to the film world, especially to Tollywood.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,Tiruvuru (AP)

Kota legacy will live for eternity

The film industry, especially Tollywood, on Sunday lost a versatile actor, who excelled in whatever roles he took up. A former employee of SBI, Kota Srinivasa Rao passed into the pages of history on Sunday at the age of 83 years. His film career spanned over 45 years during which he starred in more than 750 movies across genres. A recipient of Padma Shri and mine Nandi awards, among several other honours, as a distant relative of his, I am sure that the legacy of Kota will stay on for eternity.

N Ramalakshmi,Secunderabad