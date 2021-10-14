MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th October 2021

Understand all teachings, form own conclusion

Esteemed readers of this column put forth their views (Oct 11) to follow the footsteps Ramanujacharya. It is absolutely right. His philosophy is Qualified Momism (Visistadvaita Siddhantam). His predecessor Saint Sankaracharya preached Non-duality (Advaitam). One more saint of equal status staged Duality (Dwaiitam). Though their goals remain same, approaches are different. All these saints exposed their philosophy on only one foundation known as Upanishad Vangmayam. Their comprehensions are enormously enlightened with divergent routes. Their disciples are therefore in different diversions. New Gods are being incarnated whose identify is not found in Vedas. Today many sages, gurus, self-declared godly persons are attracting public in varied methods. Finally whom to follow is a question. The righteous answer is to understand all theories of all great men, arrive at your own conclusion. Your mind is your best judge. In word, thought and deed, do not hurt others. God enlivens in them though they are theists, atheists, or agnostics.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Blackout fears misplaced

With States from Delhi to AP warning of impending power crisis due to shortage of coal, the Centre on October 10 pressed all resources at its command to ensure power plants have enough feedstock to generate electricity. While Union Power Minister reviewed the coal stock position at all thermal power plants, including those units that supply electricity to distribution companies in the national capital, it became clear that ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand and any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced. After allegations of shortage of oxygen cylinders and ventilator, now surface complaints in different form.

Krishnan Subramani, Kozhikode

Self-certification by PM

This refers to the news item, 'Govt plays enabler not handler' (12 October). Over 75 years India has been headed by 13 PMs before PM Modi took charge as 14th Prime Minister of India. He is now into his second term which is much appreciated as he won the people's mandate. However, none of the 13 Prime Ministers ever made sweeping remarks that India never had a decisive government. He must remember even BJP's Atal Bihari Vajpayee was one of them. If what PM says is correct he would not be addressing at the launch of the Indian Space Association (ISpA) as the foundation of India's space and nuclear energy programme was laid very much before he took charge as PM in 2014. A person holding a high position should avoid self certification and it is for the people to give the certificate when he and his approach them for third term in 2024.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Selective myopia by Opposition

Prime Minister hit out at the Opposition, without taking their names for overlooking atrocities against members of the SC in Rajasthan. The BJP broadside came in the wake of irrational and unprecedented beeline of political parties to Lakhimpur Kheri in the light of upcoming general elections in Uttar Pradesh, with an agenda to berate the ruling NDA government in UP; and show it poor light. If the Opposition is sincerely concerned by human rights violations in the country, they should have come out in condemnation of innocent civilian killings, like school teachers and traders in the Kashmir Valley , in the wake of mindless selective targeting of minorities, by terror outfits, at the best of Pakistan and pro-Pak proxies in the Valley. The Prime Minister was addressing the 28th Human Rights Commission (NHRC) foundation day programme through video conferencing.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Leave MAA alone

The manner in which media is portraying minute-to-minute developments in MAA is highly objectionable. Because, this small organisation with too many stars naturally draws the gullible masses to microscopic attention, thereby jacking up the TRP ratings in various channels. Media should not take undue advantage and stretch the chaos further even if it costs a few ads. Media, particularly electronic, which is more impactful should introspect and self regulate and leave MAA alone. At the end of the day, no one is privy to the acrimonious or cosy relationship between the stars when in public and just the opposite while indoors. Media should give space and time to MAA to sort out their issues and should not budge even if some of the members of MAA approach them to seek out political mileage from their utterances through TV etc. .

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Mental health care is a stark reality now

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on people's mental health. Some groups, including health and other frontline workers, students, people living alone, and those with pre-existing mental health conditions, have been particularly affected. And services for mental, neurological and substance use disorders have been significantly disrupted. The importance of continuing treatment even after recovering from mental illness, consequences if someone stops, and other aspects, are of utmost importance. People suffered loneliness and had mental strength while staying in hospital and also during the recovery period. Now it is time to strengthen our mental strength to face tougher challenges in this universe in the days to come.

Jayanthi Subramaniam, Mumbai