MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th April 2020

Governments, public should work together

We all know BC means Before Christ and AD means Anno Domini - a Latin phrase meaning "in the year of the Lord (the year of Jesus). In the present context, shall we call, BC - Before Corona and AD - After Destruction (of corona effect). To impose lockdown, considering the hardships being faced by general public and also its economic implications, is a difficult step. But once after entering into it, coming out of lockdown period is a Herculean task which can be compared to 'Padmavyuham' of Mahabharat. The government has to think and come out with well chalked out plan, perhaps lifting lockdown in phases, so that the country will be back on track without any hassles of Covid-19 reoccurrence. The people also on their part should be in strict vigilance and give utmost importance to personal hygiene, social distancing etc., until the Covid-19 pandemic is completely eradicated. The government and people should work hand in glove till we come out with flying colours in our crusade against Covid-19.

Nagendra Kumar Vempalli, Kothapet, Hyderabad

Everyone must abide by the rules

So far, India did a commendable job in containing the virus while the developed countries are still struggling to deal with it. But some things are still worrisome. Despite lockdown being put in place, many people are taking it lightly and are roaming on the streets without any valid reason. The fact that more than 500 vehicles were seized in Hyderabad in a single day is proof of this. The lack of responsibility among the citizens puts tremendous burden on the law enforcing agencies. All the citizens must remember that the fight against Corona is not the fight of just the doctors and the police. While they are risking their lives for us every single day, all they want from us is not venturing out of our homes except for real needs. Is it too much to ask for? If the people follow the rules strictly, it eases a lot of burden on the police. People may or may not fear corona, but everyone must fear and obey the law at all times.

N Venkata Sai Praveen, Sai Nagar, Kurnool, AP

AP govt not serious about lockdown

The lockdown is very much essential in the State of Andhra Pradesh in the wake of reports of Covid-19 positive cases increasing day by day. The government is not showing any serious attention towards the situation. There is no use if lockdown is not implemented strictly in Red Zones. It is not at all possible to control the mob if once the lockdown is lifted in some areas. Till today, random medical tests were taken place, and nobody knows how this dangerous decease is spreading fast. In some places, still people are going to shops without maintaining social distance. Everybody should keep in mind that no proper preventive medicine is available except imposing the self-arrest. I request the AP Chief Minister to learn and replicate suit how the entire nation is taking steps towards control of the decease.

J Srinivasa Rao, Srikakulam, AP

The Hans India does a commendable job!

We have the privilege of reading your newspaper and following the way the K Chandrashekar Rao government is dealing with the pandemic in Telangana. We also showed The Hans India e-paper Telangana edition the entire last week to our colleagues in Australia, both Indian diaspora and our mainstream colleagues. The determination, resolve and commitment with which the government seems to be moving, make us feel very proud of the government and its staff. As diaspora, we worry about our folks back home just as they worry about us while we live here and elsewhere. 'Bathikunte balusaaku tinavacchu'. That sums it all. For a chief of the State to advocate that maxim in these trying times is completely right and makes sense and empowers people to live in the present. We also take the opportunity to thank you all for maintaining and doing a newspaper in time with limited staff.

Dr Venkat Pulla & Srikar Reddy Andem, Federation of Indian Communities in Queensland and Brisbane Telangana Association, Australia