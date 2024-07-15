MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th July 2024

A assassination attempt on Donald Trump Heinous

It is shocking to learn than an assassination attempt was made on the life of Donald Trump, a former US President and a Republican Presidential nominee for this year’s US Presidential race, in Pennsylvania. It is a henious, barbarous and cowardly act. A bullet seems to have pierced through the upper part of his ear. The gun culture in the US is gaining ground. This kind of violence in America is not tolerable. This incident is to condemned. Thank god he survived the assassination attempt. The entry of illegal immigrants in the US has increased manifold of late and Trump vowed to stop them.

N R Ramachandran, Chennai.

PM should learn a thing or two from LOP

In a recent twitter post, Leader of Opposition gave the following appeal: “Winning and losing happens in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter. Humiliating people is a sign of weakness, not strength”. Even if the appeal draws the attention of the media and public, every leader including the Prime Minister needs to follow Rahul Gandhi’s appeal. It is that a large number of the PM’s followers are using very abusive language which sometimes is similar. Whoever is handling PM Modi’s social media platform should make sure they are unfollowed.

N Naagarajan, Hyderabad

When teachers refuse to be punctual

Every time the government comes up with attendance and punctuality requirements, government employees, who exemplify all pay for no or minimum work, go on a strike. The latest being the teachers in government schools in UP. The teachers are supposed to be the beacons of knowledge, virtue and integrity and but they have a problem going to schools on time and ensuring maximum attendance. When they themselves are lazy and kaam chor, how will they teach the children to be good human beings and citizens?

Gundu K Maniam, Chennai

Will Kohli pay heed to Gambhir?

Gautam Gambhir is the new coach of Team India. He is what is known in Marathi as a kadoos guy. He will get his work done, come what may. No niceties, no pussyfooting, no pleasing the gallery. A dramatic difference from his predecessor, Rahul Dravid, who is the quintessential nice person. I see him gelling well with Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, the two captains of the longer and the shorter forms of the game. But I expect sparks with the brat of the Indian cricket, Kohli. And given a choice between the coach and a has-been brat, you know who would win. You may expect an impending retirement of the brat from international cricket.

Nikhil Akhilesh Krishnan, Mumbai

Another electoral boost to INDIA bloc

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had been incarcerated following his arrest by the ED in the Delhi liquor scam. However, the CM will remain in jail in connection with the case filed by the CBI in the same case. The observation by the Apex Court that “arrests should be made on the basis of valid reasons, meeting the parameters prescribed by law,” highlights the duplicity of Center’s decision to observe June 25, the day Emergency was declared by Indira Gandhi, as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’, as Kejriwal’s arrest is symptomatic of ‘undeclared Emergency’ practised by the centre. The results of the bypolls in which INDI Alliance held sway over the BJP represents people’s growing disillusionment with the BJP.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

What about ‘undeclared emergency’?

It is perceived by all that Emergency was the dark spot for Indian democracy. The BJP is for ‘remembering’ June 25 as the ‘Samvidhan Hathya Diwas’. What purpose is this going to serve? Is it to remind the rulers to honor the Constitution and avoid misusing powers or to impress upon the people that Congress is not for upholding the tenets of democracy? It will be just appropriate if the present government does not resort to misuse of democratic institutions to subdue political opposition and they uphold the rule of law.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad