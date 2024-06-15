MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th June 2024

Andhra Pradesh needs Special Status

Congratulations to N Chandrababu Naidu for being sworn in as the Chief Minister for the fourth time. As the Chief Minister of united AP, he played a stellar role in promoting the IT industry in Hyderabad. His contributions towards making Hyderabad the most sought after IT destination after Bengaluru remains unmatched. AP certainly needs Special Status for development. Here is hoping that the Centre extends all support to him and his vision of developing the State of Andhra Pradesh comes true over the next five years.

Parimala.GTadas, Hyderabad

***

Whatever funds invested in Polavaram Mega project are in vain unless the project is completed and the benefit of irrigating the fields happens in a big way. This is gentle reminder to the new Chef Minister. Creating jobs for youth and simplifying school education by reducing syllabus, withdrawing subjects that are not needed should be given priority.

Kantamsetti Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

A NEET case of gross negligence

Given the hopes and future of lakhs of students and their families, the NEET exam could have been conducted in a foolproof way. But the National Testing Authority has failed in this regard. The results have shown some bizarre things like odd marks, scores of first ranks etc, which made the students go to court. Now the authorities told the court that the awarded grace marks to 1,563 students would be scrapped to do justice to all. Whatever the direction of the court, the government should feel ashamed for the sorry state of affairs in conducting a national-level examination that decides fate of millions of students. .

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

Instead of reconducting the NEET-UG examination afresh, the Centre took the middle path, thus partially agreeing that the results were skewed. 60+ students secured the highest marks (720) including 6 from just one centre in Haryana. This is proof of some malpractice in the entire episode and it is unprecedented as well. Simply brushing aside the allegations of the opposition and the aggrieved students by stating that there is no evidence is not correct. The authorities of NTA and a section of the coaching centres were apparently in cahoots with each other. The Centre is trying to escape from it’s responsibility.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

General bogies should be increased

Millions of passengers travel by trains all over the country. The services provided to the people by the Railways are being curtailed. Reduction of sleeper class coaches in many trains suitable for long-distance journeys is taking place rapidly. Sleeper bogies are gradually being reduced. The number of AC bogies is being increased in place of sleepers. Similar to Visakha, Godavari and East Coast Express, sleeper class coaches are being cut in express trains. As a result, passengers are facing difficulty in finding a seat or berth reservation.

Appanna Gonapa, Visakhapatnam

Govt, oppn must act responsibly

Sub: Editorial – Shun Ego: Voters’ stern message to politicos. June 14, 2024. This refers to editorial ‘Shun Ego: Voters’ stern message to politicos’ that is an apt message to the political parties without heads puffed up with ego, forgetting the face that the intelligent voters decide the fate of electoral victory for them. Above all, the political parties in the Opposition must learn to behave as constructive entities, without needlessly flexing muscle. By being cooperative, their stock as a responsible Opposition will serve as an unseen PR for them before the electorate.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

The opposition plan to attack the government in the House during the first session of parliament commencing on 24 June, instead of engaging in useful debate, will not only show it in poor light but also reveal the absence of a fortifying idea to counter the government effectively. By and large, it should stop celebrating BJP’s reduced numbers as the defeat of Modi mystique because INDI bloc’s defeat is clearly visible due to fragile unity and incompatibles.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad