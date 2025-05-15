MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th May 2025

Due representation and inclusivity in Indian judiciary

The swearing-in of Justice B. R. Gavai as Chief Justice of India marks a milestone in Indian judiciary. It signifies not only professional merit but also inclusivity and representation of the marginalised communities. His appointment should encourage the judiciary to remain accessible and diverse. It reflects India’s democratic values and sets an example for young legal aspirants from all backgrounds. I hope this occasion inspires broader institutional reforms that strengthen justice and equality for all.

Mohammad Hasnain, MMERC, Mumbai

End nuisance caused by modified vehicles

This is one nuisance that is common across India. It is quite disgusting that in many cities, modified bikes and cars with loud exhausts have become commonplace. These vehicles not only disturb peaceful neighbourhoods but also contribute heavily to noise pollution, especially during late night hours. Youngsters often remove silencers to make their bikes sound “cool,” ignoring the discomfort caused to schoolchildren, elderly people and patients. Although there are myriad rules against such modifications, the enforcement remains weak. Traffic police must increase spot checks and impose strict fines to curb this growing trend. Peaceful roads are a basic right, not a luxury.

Muhammad Arshad, Chagalamarri

Hail the brave ‘new India’

Words have faded and the tone has changed. Soft whispers have been replaced by a roar brimming with confidence. “America’s response” is the voice of this new India—a voice that declares that we no longer stand in anyone’s shadow or depend on anyone’s mercy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message was not mere rhetoric but a resolute proclamation of a sovereign nation: India’s policy on terrorism is now zero tolerance. Whether from across the border or through diplomatic corridors, New Delhi has made it clear that it is ready to reciprocate in the same language. When the so-called global superpowers adopt double standards on terrorism, India has made it clear that friendship must walk hand in hand with respect, not pressure. This is not just a reaction; it is India’s new identity: a nation that maintains balance in dialogue but never compromises on self-respect. This is the India that is no longer writing history but shaping the future—fearless, bold, and decisive.

Prof RK Jain, Barwani (MP)

Famished Gaza people need humanitarian support

The situation in Gaza is very painful. Many innocent children are dying because of hunger and lack of medicine. It is reported that more than 57 children have already died from starvation. The pictures of weak and starving children are heartbreaking. This is not just a war-it is cruelty. Cutting off food, water, and medical aid is a huge injustice on any people. It is very regrettable that the world is silent. I suppose we must speak for the people of Gaza. All humans, especially children, have the right to live. The world should help them quickly. This is the time to show genuine concern and real humanity.

Q A Qasmi, Nepal