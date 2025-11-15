MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th Nov 2025

Bihar poll verdict - a vote for continuity, as against change

It is tricky to comment on an election result when it was not what you wanted it to be. The Bihar result has belied all our expectations. Still, we must admit that it represents a shot in the arm for the NDA and a setback for the Mahagathbandhan. It was a vote for continuity, as against change. The landslide win has given the Hindutva-oriented BJP and its ally JD(U) cause for jubilation.

That Bihar has gone the NDA way is an assertion of its predominance. Since the BJP piggybacked on Nitish Kumar’s mass support, the sweeping victory cannot be viewed as reflective of the ‘national mood’. Nitish Kumar’s transfer of Rs.10, 000 to over one crore women appeared to have neutralised the impact of youth anger over unemployment and resultant migration, beaten anti-incumbency and proved to be the game-changer.

Since the Modi government needs JD(U) support to continue to be in power, the BJP that has emerged as the single largest party could well agree to Nitish Kumar heading the next NDA government in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan could not wean away the impoverished and less advantaged social groups to its side despite its best efforts. An election result certainly constitutes the will of the voters.

Still, it is worth analysing why voters voted the way they voted. The NDA’s clean sweep should strengthen the resolve of the INDIA bloc to redouble its efforts to conscientise the people about secularism, socialism and social justice and secure a different result the next time round.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

Much expected win for NDA

The unprecedented and thumping sweep by the National Democratic Alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections is very much on the cards, as almost all pollsters have predicted that it would certainly form a stable government in the State.

The Land of the Emperor Chandra Gupta Mourya and the Indian Machiavelli, the Chanakya, where women voters turned up in large numbers particularly from the rural belt, to pick up Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar for providing good governance and for according priority on women’s safety and ensuring stability in governance. Honesty of Nitish babu is also one of the hallmark of NDA’s win. The last but not the least is the superb micro management of Amit Shah at the grassroots level, which paid rich dividends to the BJP - JDU led Alliance.

R. J. Janardhana Rao, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad

***

The Bihar election results were on expected lines. The so-called MGB failed to build a narrative or offer constructive policies to win voters’ confidence. Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi (currently abroad), also performed poorly. The “vote chori” claim wasted resources and did not attract voters. He should stay away from campaigning and focus on his UP constituency. Congress increasingly appears to be a spoiler.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Jubilee Hills bypoll: Cong enjoyed clear cut edge over BRS

The ruling Congress party enjoyed a clear cut edge over its immediate rival BRS as there ensued a triangular contest. However, the Congress party invested all it’s energies to win the bypoll by hook or crook literally speaking. In order to woo the minority votes enmasse, Md Azaruddin was inducted into the State cabinet in a hurry.

CM Revanth Reddy’s proximity with CBN of TDP helped Congress party as the sizeable Kamma community in JH resolved to vote for Congress party much in advance giving a shot in the arm for the eventual winner. Had it been a direct contest between the Congress party and BRS the result could be beyond anybody’s prediction.

Being on the ruling side the Congress party held the advantage and reached the electorate, rather easily. All said and done, the JH bypoll attracted more attention because it was necessitated following the death of sitting BRS MLA and for BRS it was a matter of prestige to retain the seat. Now that Congress party wrested the seat from BRS, the TG politics might take a new turn giving more lung space to the ruling Congress party in the days to come and in the upcoming local body polls as well.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada