MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th Oct 2024

Last or lost chance

India lost to Australia in the important World T20 Cup league stage match. The chances of India entering in the semi finals are almost over and now we have to wait and watch the fate of New Zealand vs Pakistan match. Indian women tried their level best to beat the Australians but they lost the keenly contested match by merely 9 runs. Although captain Harmanpreet tried her level best but most importantly we miss the bus when she could fetch only one run in the crucial 17th over. The other losing factor was that they fielded very poorly and conceded many extra runs. The last ball six conceded to Australia proved to be a game changer in the end result. Anyhow Indian women’s cricket is getting momentum and the time is not far away that we will dominate the women’s cricket world also.

M R Jayanthi Mani, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Beginning of new era in J&K

The end of President rule in Jammu Kashmir, giving way to elected government will be the beginning of new era there. The people’s elected government will have its task cut out for assuring welfare and the development of the state. Despite its limited power, the democratic government will try better to realise the people’s aspirations, rather to executive rule. The statehood for Jammu Kashmir seems to be at reachable distance now.

Dr D V G Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram, AP

Innocent candidates should not suffer

The cancellation of the 2021 police sub-inspector exam, conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), almost three years later due to allegations of a paper leak, is completely beyond the understanding of the nation. Through this exam, over 800 candidates were selected and are currently undergoing training at police academies to enhance their potential. However, the possibility of disqualification will not only demotivate them but also shatter their dreams. Is it fair to punish them for the misdeeds of others? Why should they suffer for the mistakes allegedly committed by others? Among these candidates, 50 have been arrested in connection with the paper leak case. The government must take strict action against those involved, especially RPSC, which is at the heart of this controversy, and ensure that innocent candidates are not penalised unjustly.

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

ASEAN facing critical challenges

The internal and external challenges facing ASEAN are more critical than ever amid the accelerating global crises. How can ASEAN properly handle its mounting tensions with China while promoting regional stability, given the increasing popularity of India’s “Act East” policy? This is made more difficult by the growing militarisation in the South China Sea. Can ASEAN bring together the many interests of its members to develop a coherent plan of action against outside threats? It is vital that an urgent reply be given, but do member nations have the political will to make this occur?

Anshu Bharti, Begusarai, Bihar

Urgent need for vehicle safety checks

The recent car fire incident near Shamshabad Airport serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking on our roads. While it’s fortunate that all passengers escaped unharmed, this incident underscores the urgent need for stricter vehicle safety regulations and regular inspections. To prevent such accidents in the future, authorities must mandate periodic safety checks for all vehicles, particularly older models. These inspections should cover a range of critical components, including the electrical system, fuel lines, and brakes. Additionally, awareness campaigns should be launched to educate drivers about the importance of vehicle maintenance and early signs of potential problems. We can significantly reduce the risk of car fires and ensure the safety of our roads for everyone.

Juloori Bhargavi Saraswathi, Hyderabad

Food safety must be paramount

The recent food safety raids in Hyderabad revealing live cockroaches, rats, and appalling levels of filth in restaurants are disgraceful. Establishments like Blue Sea Tea and Snacks and Sree Sai Balaji Foods are operating with blatant disregard for public health, showing a shocking lack of responsibility by failing to maintain basic hygiene, lacking licenses, and ignoring food safety protocols. This is a complete failure of both restaurant management and regulatory oversight. Hyderabad’s renowned food culture is now at risk due to these negligent practices. If this trend continues, the city will lose its standing as a top culinary destination, and public trust in dining out will be shattered. Immediate, decisive action from authorities and rigorous enforcement of food safety standards is essential.

Nabiha Uddin, Hyderabad