MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th Apr 2025

Contending for Babasaheb’s legacy

It is heartening to see that all political parties without exception are recognising Dr.B R Ambedkar’s significant contributions to Indian society and his seminal role as a catalyst for social change and trying to appropriate his legacy. A war of words over Dr.B R Ambedkar’s legacy on the occasion of the 134th birth anniversary of the revolutionary leader has come as no surprise in the present highly charged political atmosphere. Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar described Dr.B.R. Ambedkar as a “staunch nationalist” and showed the wisdom not to identify the transformative leader who embraced Buddhism with Hindu nationalism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s words that ‘taking the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s name has become a fashion’ were reflective of Hindu Right’s view of Dr.B.R. Ambedkar as a ‘false god’, to borrow Arun Shourie’s phrase. Some BJP and RSS leaders have bracketed Dr.B.R. Ambedkar with K.B.

Hedgewar; they could not have paid a worse tribute to the iconic and inspirational figure. Dr.B.R. Ambedkar espoused the cause of social justice throughout his illustrious political career. Hindutva proponents found his radical ideas for a more equal society in conflict with their own and hard to accept. It is observable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows no great zeal for bringing about the integration of castes and ensuring social justice. If it were really committed to realizing his dream of an equal and equitable society, it would have readily agreed for a nationwide caste census, removal of the 50% cap on reservations, extension of the benefit of reservation to private educational institutions and sub-quota for SC, ST and OBC women with in the quota for women on parliamentary representation. The government can prescribe his books including the Annihilation of Caste and the Riddles in Hinduism for study for students, the future of this country, to know about Dr.B.R. Ambedkar.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

***

It is amusing that PM Modi misses no opportunity to blame Congress for every failure. Speaking on the occassion of Dr B R Ambedkar’s Jayanthi in Hissar, Mr Modi said Congress treated SC, ST and OBC’s as second class citizens.

The people are confused and illusioned as to how can Congress be responsible for every situation, although BJP holds reins of power since 11 years. Congress made people’s life easier by introducing Aadhaar, GST and enacted Right to Information Act to strengthen democracy. BJP need to showcase its own achievements.

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri Hyderabad.

***

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s birthday is celebrated by the political and union leaders along with service-oriented groups . It is common that every where lot of money is spent to decorate the statues for paying their respects . All shall honor his services and the purpose of the Constitution of our country . All the elected political and union leaders and the service minded groups need to fulfil all the needs and services required for the people .

There are many perennial issues bothering the people in various places .They all are periodically published and announced by the media .Without blaming anybody the associated in charge leaders and officials need to motivate and instruct the related officials to complete all such pending assurances and issues.

G Murali Mohan Rao, New Bowenpalli, Secunderabad

Prejudice of PM towards Muslims

It is very shameful to note that our PM Narendra Modi stoops so low. It is not good to hear from one who holds the most respectable PM post calling Muslims “Puncture Walla. Now after 11years in power our PM wants to sell the land of Waqf and wants to uplift the Muslim youth, Pasmanananda Muslims and poor Muslim Women. Our PM says he wants to do good Muslims by selling and occupying the Waqf land. Then what has the BJP Government done for the poor Hindus and Muslims over the years?.

Our PM Modi blames why Congress has not given 50% tickets to Muslims and forgets that in BJP Party there is not a single Muslim person as Parliamentarian and Legislature. ‘Punture Wallas’ word is a derogatory term used against Muslims to mock the economic status of Muslims. Now PM Modi shows concern towards Muslims youth who are spending lives fixing cycle tyres is nothing but shedding crocodile tears.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet, Telangana.