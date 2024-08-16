MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th August 2024

‘Secular’ pitch to uniform civil code

In his Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister has made a pitch for a ‘secular civil code’ without giving enough or any indication that he is willing to repudiate Hindu majoritarianism and Hindu nationalism and embrace secularism and Indian nationalism. Usually, he and other Hindutva proponents don’t use the term ‘secular’ as freely as proponents of secularism do. It sticks in their throat for whatever reason. The replacement of the word ‘uniform’ with ‘secular’ before ‘civil code’ is significant in the present political situation. It could be his way of securing the support of parties like the JD(U) and the NDP for the impactful legislation and downplaying it as part of the RSS’ Hindutva agenda.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

PM said secular civil code is the need of the hour. In a secular country any code that demolishes the identity of any religion loses its right to be called secular. Moreover, the need of the hour is rescuing the unemployed youth by providing employment, relieving the 81 crore poor who are dependent on free ration, waging a relentless war against corruption at every level. Whereas the Electoral bonds exposed the quid pro quo nature of donations to the ruling party which speaks volumes about efforts to legalise corruption instead of rooting out corruption.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

***

In 2014, the PM urged parents to hold their sons to the same standards as their daughters. Unfortunately, societal attitudes remain unchanged. Women and girls continue to face excessive scrutiny, especially when working late. Discrimination persists, and political parties often fail to act collectively against violence toward women. Despite claiming solidarity, parties frequently politicize these issues instead of uniting in genuine action. In Kolkata and elsewhere, a unified stance against such atrocities is lacking. It’s essential for society to come together, regardless of political affiliations, to ensure the safety and rights of women.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

***

Modi has failed to perform well as PM of India. He did well as PM in his first two terms, but in the third term he lost confidence of the people. Rahul Gandhi gained confidence of his alliance parties and he is the right candidate to rule the country. NDA and BJP is facing anti incumbency wave throughout the country and Modi should hold the responsibility for it and he should resign. INDIA bloc should woo JD(U) and TDP to form the government at the center.

VRK Valmeeky, Hyderabad

Lessons for India from Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics have left India in disappointment. The medal tally has gone down and also without a single gold than that of previous Tokyo olympics. The five medal winners had shown a great deal of professionalism and did it. That Vineet Phogat, the real fighter for justice in sports world being disqualified on technical grounds at final bout stage is a great dampener of spirit for sport lovers in India. Anyway India have many lessons to learn for Paris Olympics. There should be all-out efforts to increase its pool of world-class players.

Dr D V G Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Hindenburg agenda to weaken economy

The opposition Congress has announced a nationwide agitation from 22nd August, over US short seller Hindenburg’s latest report claiming a nexus between the SEBI chairperson and the Adani group. Congress wants the removal of SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, demanding a JPC probe. This is not the first time Hindenburg has come out with such a story to disrupt the Indian stock market, involving Adani group. In fact, this has become a pattern with Hindenburg lending arsenal to the INDI group, to engage in anti-government activities to destabilise and weaken the economy

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Make India organic food basket of world

PM Modi underscored the need for transformative reforms in India’s agricultural sector, particularly by championing organic farming. He highlighted the government’s initiatives to enhance the livelihoods of farmers through improved access to loans, advanced technology, and better valuation of their produce. He expressed a vision of India becoming the “organic food basket of the world,” aligning with a broader commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. His remarks suggest a future where the agricultural sector is integral to India’s journey towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad