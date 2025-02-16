MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th February 2025

Freebies a result of electoral populism

Apropos, "Why free ration and money? People not willing to work," THI, Feb 13. India’s long-standing tradition of electoral freebies is concerning that it fosters dependence and undermines economic self-sufficiency. At the heart of the issue lies a fundamental question: Are these hand-outs genuinely empowering the poor, or are they creating a cycle of dependence that discourages productivity? It's known that when people receive free rations, cash stipends, and other benefits without conditions, they may lose the motivation to seek employment or acquire skills. There is no denying that social welfare programmes are essential, especially in a country where economic disparities remain stark. The problem arises when welfare transforms into electoral populism rather than a structured effort to uplift the underprivileged. Hand-outs should not be a substitute for robust economic policies that generate jobs and strengthen infrastructure. If unchecked, this practice could lead to financial instability, forcing future generations to pay for today’s political expediency. Political parties, regardless of ideology, must recognise that sustainable development, not short-term freebies, is the true path to empowerment.

– N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

First of all, people have not demanded any of them. It is strange that a party in ruling dispensation makes a promise of offering certain freebies just before the next election. The question is why it did not provide the same all along. Therefore, it is a blatant attempt to capture votes through the freebies baits. Further, such freebies schemes are in a way proclamation of the political parties that they do not have any plans to empower the people to financially improve their livelihood in the background of pro-rich agenda that works intensively to enrich the rich by producing millionaires and billionaires at the cost of the due share of the unprivileged. The fast-widening gap between the affluent and the unprivileged section stands proof of this.

While discussing the subject of freebies the court should have taken note of the huge resources being poured on the corporate sector in the name of incentivising production. It is said that corporate loans worth Rs.1.7 trillion are written off in the last ten years. Written off is seen as a prelude to waiving off. A huge amount is lost by this practice, besides schemes like haircuts, concessions, exemptions etc., extended to the corporate sector. These throw away to the corporate sector have not brought the desired results in terms of substantial increase in production, employment or increase in income to the exchequer. Had it happened there would not have been so many closures, NPAs, haircuts, corporate tax reduction etc. A rational view is required while commenting on freebies. Therefore, there is a need to understand that freebies are free and they are meant to just numb the pains inflicted by the pro-rich agenda instead of alleviating poverty.

– A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Manipur needs a healing touch

The President 's rule has now been clamped in Manipur after ethnic violence erupted there between the hill tribes some two years ago. BJP under Biren Singh failed to contain it. Violence was allowed to escalate. Some 250 people had died and many more injured and displaced. At least now efforts should be made to restore peace in Manipur.

– N R Ramachandran, Chennai.

Apropos editorial ‘Nothing justifies delay to bring peace in Manipur’. The state of Manipur is placed the President’s Rule for the 11th time, after the frantic; and not-so-successful rule under the Chief Minister Biren Singh for almost two years, albeit the ruling BJP gave a long rope to him in setting right the situation in Manipur, to help contain the perennial ethnic strife between Kuki-Zos and Meiteis in the state. There is no doubt that ruling BJP did everything in its power to contain and control the highhandedness of the Kukis who are armed to the teeth, and have become outright anti-nationals with the military help from Myanmar and China to destabilise the nation in the guise of fighting the Meiteis as numerous lives have been lost in the process, with countless houses and government building burnt down by the unruly mobs that vented their anger against the government. There is a definite need for reconciliation between the two warring groups in bringing the situation to normalcy in Manipur and fresh confidence-building measures have to begin in earnest.

– K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Modi’s inspirational meet with students

It was a very engaging conversation of our PM with a select group of students on ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha - 2025. This year saw a different format and was held in Sunder Nursery, New Delhi. It was an open and a more informal setting and our PM gave his valuable tips and answered a wide range of questions from the students who were appearing for their Board exams. The discussions ranked from health, food, sleep and how to focus on studies and stay away from distractions. The PM has delved deep and offered advice to the students not to get addicted to technology but rather use it as a tool as it will empower us. He called upon parents not to compare their children with others and encourage them to pursue their interests. Exams are a part of everyone's life and not life itself. "Degrees are valuable but it is your skills, which make you indispensable," shared the PM. Marks don't define our life but our society wrongly associates success with success in the examinations. The PM's ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ motivates the students and rightly guides them on the path to follow in the exam called life.

– Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Halt Re depreciation

The Indian rupee currency situation is very grim in the financial market. The government says that rupee depreciation depends upon the dollar. In the international market, dollar has appreciated and as a result the Indian currency, too, is depreciated. This the finance minister said in the parliament to defend the slide of rupee. Due to rupee depreciation, the stock market has been fluctuating, and investors lost a lot. The flight of investors in the stock market position is very critical. The government must investigate the matter very seriously and take appropriate actions to curb the rupee depreciation.

Not only the stock market, but the entire financial market also suffers from rupee depreciation. During these days, the new budget announcement and cutdown of rates by the RBI have not adequate to support to strengthen the rupee. The government must lead discussions on how to curb rupee depreciation with various experts. The Reserve Bank of India also makes appropriate and adequate measures to strengthen the rupee. For the last several months, the rupee has been depreciating. It is not good for the Indian financial system. When the rupee appreciates, economic growth also increases.

– A Shyam Kumar, Hanumakonda