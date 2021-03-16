MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th March 2021

Lessons for AP political parties

In the Municipal Elections and earlier in the Panchayat elections, the YSRCP in AP emerged victorious comfortably. The outcome of the twin elections speaks volumes about the insurmountable popularity of the YSR party right now. The mandate, which is regarded as a 'mid-way' referendum for Jagan's government, also shows that the people have approved many of the populist policies of the government.

The TDP has a couple of lessons to learn from the election results. Mr.Chandra Babu Naidu, known for tons of administrative experience and policy planning skills, should stop just carping about the government and focus on winning back the confidence and support of the general public through his constructive criticism if only his party has to put up a tough fight and capture power in the 2023 elections.

And Jagan also should not rest on his laurels and should avoid unnecessary confrontations with the judiciary and the Centre.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

I congratulate Andhra Pradesh voters for voting YSRCP for its performance, good governance, welfare measures and development. The defeated Opposition only preach, never perform and enrage the voters by scolding them and by using un-parliamentary language. It is a clear indication that voters always vote for performance, deliverable and good administration.

They did not vote for nasty politics by the opposition. At least, now the opposition should wake-up, learn from their mistakes and modify their behaviour and provide constructive suggestions to the excellent performing Government.

Choda Sambasiva Rao, Hyderabad

The landslide victory of the YSRCP in A P cannot be considered as endorsement of its policies as people always vote for ruling party as proved in recent local body elections in Gujarat and Punjab, where BJP and Congress have won in a grand way (March 15).

Civic polls are not power changers and that elected bodies have to invariably depend on government for funds and so people, having known this fact, vote for ruling party candidates always. Our voters are intelligent, politically conscious and know whom to be elected and whom to be shown door.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Stop bank privatisation

The Central government as part of their anti-citizens' policies and practices have decided to privatise two public sector banks. Hence, the employees of the public sector banks are on nation-wide strike on March 15-16. In 1969, Indira Gandhi has taken a decision to nationalise the private banks.

This decision was appreciated not only by all sections of public but even her political opponents. After nationalisation, a common citizen could confidently step into a branch and the deposits and advances in the branches had shot up enormously.

Public sector is the backbone of democracy and socialism.

But unfortunately, the present Central Government is acting as anti-democratic and pro capitalistic. Already the merged state banks, Andhra Bank and Union bank are in total confusion. The customers are facing a lot of problems with these mergers. And again, the Government wants to privatise two more banks.

Why has the Government decided to work only for the benefit of the private in a democratic set up?

It is saddening that the Government shows a deaf ear to the striking employees and to the opposition parties and to the elite of the country. Has the common man of the country voted for an enemy of democracy?

Will the sweetly worded slogans act for the development of the nation? Mr. Prime Minister, please have some sympathy for the public and public sector.

Thummapudi Bharathi, Tirupati

Offending passages maligning Tableeghi Jamat to be taken down

The authors of the book 'Essentials of Medical Microbiology' on Sunday conveyed their apologies and assured changes in the demeaning statements about the role of Tableeghi Jamat (TJ) in reprint of their book. This book is the reference book for the second year of MBBS course.

The issue came to light after Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) highlighted the misrepresentation of the events in the epidemiology section of the book. SIO spoke with Jaypee Publications, demanding removal of the content. Following which, Dr. Apurba Sastry and Dr. Sandhya Bhat, the authors wrote a clarification.

The third edition of the book contains a chapter about how COVID-19 spread in India wherein the authors state that the TJ cluster was an important causative factor for the spread of Covid-19. However, there has been no epidemiological study that corroborates such a claim.

There were many large socio-political events and gatherings at the said time period in India. But the TJ was vilified and demonised by various media outlets and groups. The Supreme Court and various High courts have condemned such misrepresentation of TJ gathering.

The Supreme Court even asked the concerned authorities to undo the damage done. In the same spirit, SIO demanded that the authors apologise for the mistake and take down the problematic part from the book as it paints the community in a negative colour.

Raafid Shahab, Secretary, SIO South Maharashtra, said, "The publishers and authors are responsible for their action. They should do their work with honesty and research. We should also think about how easily fake news can brainwash our society."

Musaddiq Ul Moid, Joint Secretary SIO, South Maharashtra