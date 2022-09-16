MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th September 2022

Long live Indian democracy!

It's most apt that India's Head of State represents India at the Royal funeral.Way back in 1989, the then President Ramaswamy Venkataraman represented India at the funeral of Emperor Hiroshito in Tokyo. Good that the President, instead of any other person, is representing India at the Queen's last rites. This is as per protocol. It is a real pride for India that a person from tribal origin is representing India at such a high international solemn occasion. A true indigenous people of India are representing the whole of United Republic of India at the funeral of British Monarch. Long live Indian democracy!

Mani Ramaswamy Jayanthy, Coimbatore

Why object to Sept 17 as Liberation Day?



Refer to 'Celebrating September 17 in different ways' (Sept 15, 2022). I, wonder why should either Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM or TRS be stubborn about celebrating September 17 as National Integration Day rather than Liberation Day, when Nizam's Hyderabad and parts of Telangana became part of the Indian Republic, not before a decisive police action was initiated against the wayward Nizam, whose kingdom alone had required a similar sort of military action. The people of Telangana will never forgive or condone the draconian free hand given to Razakars; and the advocates like the Owaisi family were very much part of it.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

The raging debate on how September 17 is to be celebrated is unwarranted. An event must be remembered and appropriately celebrated depending more on historical facts. The day to be celebrated as Liberation Day is more appropriate because the state had to be liberated from Nizam's Taliban style rule since he was unwilling to be part of the Indian Republic that required some measure of military action headed by Sardar Patel to convince and subjugate the ruler of Telangana. No wonder Maharashtra and Karnataka, parts of these states which were under Nizam's rule, are celebrating Sept. 17 as the Liberation Day.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Speakers must uphold sanctity of office



In the wake of assembly Speaker's utterances coming under criticism, the editorial highlighting the duties of presiding officers comes as a timely reminder to all Speakers that they adhere to rules and procedures instead of deviating and acting as a stooge of the ruling power in order to uphold the sanctity of the post is apt. Unlike in the past, the selection of present-day Speakers is invariably political; as a result, they are tempted to comment on the political developments by crossing 'Lakshman Rekha' to please the bosses of the power that be, knowing well it is against the very foundation of our democratic structure. In the light of the above, the Speaker of Telangana assembly recently criticising the opposition and dwelling on political developments before the media is not only disappointing but also amounts to nothing short of mocking at the conventions, norms and spirit of democracy.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Enforce road safety rules strictly



It is disheartening to note more than 1.5 lakh persons died during 2021 in road accidents. Over speeding, over loading and overtaking are the main causes for the accidents. Not following traffic rules, drunken driving, using mobile phones etc too lead to Accidents. I would like to highlight the plight of the pedestrains. Footpaths are usually occupied. Absence of zebra lines and lack of signals for pedestrains forces them to cross the road while vehicles are moving which is dangerous. It is the case in most of the cities these days.

K Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

Disturbing developments in West Bengal



In a democracy, differences between political parties are bound to crop up. But the manner in which the row between BJP and TMC turned anarchic in West Bengal on Tuesday cannot be condoned. The state witnessed widespread and wanton destruction of public property which is inexcusable. Mamata Banerjee's stand "not to give any importance to it (the violence)" is unbecoming of a supposedly 'responsible' CM.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Another blow to Congress party



The exit of 8 Congress leaders – which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the assembly, thereby not attracting disqualification proceedings under the anti-defection law – is more damaging. With the loss of former CM Digambar Kamat and leader of the Opposition Michael Lobo, the Congress finds its top leadership in the state nearly decimated. Despite the appointment of a trouble-shooter amid murmurings of trouble in July, Congress was unable to forestall the defections and found itself politically outmanoeuvred by the BJP.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru