MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th Oct 2024

AIS officers must abide by their oath

At the outset, just as doctors take an oath, every new recruit civil services officer makes a vow that he/she would serve the people at any posting across the country. However, insistence on staying put or giving preference to a place of their choice for posting defeats the very purpose of serving people, which is paramount for any IAS/IPS officer. In this context, central government’s order effecting transfers of certain IAS and IPS officers through interchange and posting them to Andhra and Telangana respectively cannot be faulted. In fact, however much grievances they have, the officers rejecting the order and seeking retention by crying foul is prima facie inappropriate.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Exit polls no more dependable

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) raised concerns about distorted election expectations due to inaccurate exit polls by media houses and poll analysts. The inaccuracies in exit poll outcomes stem from various factors, the primary one being the small sample sizes used for assessment. Additionally, voters may not always reveal whom they have voted for. In closely contested elections, it becomes even more difficult to predict. It’s better to wait for official results to be announced rather than jump to conclusions based on exit poll outcomes.

S Sankaranarayanan, Chennai

World blind to slaughter by Israel

Israel uses the term “mowing the grass” to justify its attacks on Gaza and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant described the Palestinians as “human animals”. Israel’s multiple attacks on schools, hospitals, refugee camps and residential areas and use of starvation as a weapon of war by stalling food supply reflect this mindset. The attacks like the one on the hospital tents carried out by Israel should shock the world to its core. Still, it tolerates the slaughter and suffering of civilians and lets Israel to go on with its bombardment at will.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Liquor policy of AP defies reason

During 2019-24, the Andhra Pradesh state excise department “reaped” whatever little benefit accrued over the sale of liquor through government owned retail wends. Now, maximum benefit out of liquor trade as a whole would go into the pockets of the yellow syndicate which is nothing but a pocket burrow of CBN. Only he can do all this possible unabashedly and I wonder what exactly Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy CM, is doing in this regard. Any person with a sane head over his neck would object to this kind of liquor policy.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Indo-Canadian ties on downslide

India did the best thing to call a spade a spade vis-à-vis Canada that believes in promoting an unbridled pro-Khalistan agenda for the radical elements living in that country. Bishnoi gang involvement in the Nijjar killing was trashed by India. Ottawa said it provided evidence to India’s involvement that the government staunchly denied; surprisingly, the US is now backing Canada, intoning these lines. Unless Canada comes out clean in the murky involvement of the pro-Khalistan Sikh community for the survival of the Trudeau government, there can be no hope for improved ties between the two countries.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Maha politics turning murkier

The dramatic political developments in Maharashtra state became murkier with the unwarranted involvement of BJP leadership in the State, by breaking the regional parties, (Shivsena thereafter NCP) to its convenience. In this game plan, it is BJP that lost its sheen amongst the electorate, as was evident in last Lok Sabha polls. Therefore, to sum up, neither the ruling Mahayuti (Eknath Shinde Shivsena, BJP) nor Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, NCP, Shivsena (Udhav) is confident to win polls.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai