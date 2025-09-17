MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th Sep 2025

The significance of Sept 17

Even after 57 years, we are still in a dilemma on whether September 17 is to be celebrated as the day of liberation; the day of merger; or the day of integration. Whatever be the case, it is the day that ended slavery, oppression, and coercion of landlords, feudals, goons, doras, Rajakars and the rule of the Nizams. September 17 has a great significance for India in general and Telangana people in particular.

But different political parties label it differently. For their own political gains, different agencies are differently projecting it, including dividing the in the name of religion. I think September 17 is neither a day of liberation, nor a day of merger or integration. It is the day that guaranteed freedom from slavery, tyranny and certain communities known for their cruelty back in 1948.

Dr Venkat Yadav Avula, Hyderabad

Sept 17 is a day to celebrate

Irrespective of what the political parties call it-Liberation or Integration Day-the fact remains that the most decisive moments were the fight to liberate Hyderabad from the clutches of Razakars, who unleashed terror on the Hindu majority and seized their properties in Hyderabad and villages and towns. After asserting that Hyderabad would remain independent, the Nizam’s actions were less about principles and more about preserving his feudal grip, which was clearly a threat to national unity and peace.

Ultimately, it was Sardar Patel’s intervention and the launch of “Operation Polo” that ended the bloodshed following Nizam’s surrender on September 17, 1948. Apparently, ‘Hyderabad Liberation’ is apt but congress distorted it later by coining “Integration” to appease Muslims for the sake of votes. Let the Liberation Day be celebrated by the people of Telangana with pride having achieved justice after years of distorted narratives.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

SC on Waqf-Nothing to rejoice

There is nothing to rejoice over Supreme Court’s judgement on Waqf Amendment Act 2025. It has given only a stay on three issues and not a complete stay on Waqf Amendment Act 2025. It has allowed abolition of the practice of ‘Waqf by user. It has also allowed non-Muslims in the Central Waqf council and the state Waqf board.

The question remains-will it allow Muslims to be part of the Hindu endowment board? There is no guarantee that Waqf board properties will be protected. “Waqf by use” may be misused by the BJP government, while the entry of non-Muslims in the board will be harmful. The Supreme Court must abolish the oppressive law, once and for all.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Insightful piece on Salva Judum

The ‘Salwa Judum and the Republics dilemma- security at the cost of Right” (THI Sept 16) piece is thought-provoking. The 2011 judgement delivered by the Supreme Court bench of Justice B Sudarshan Reddy and Justice J J Nijjar is eternally relevant.

The judgement is about government-backed Salwa Judum policy actions and the then Chhattisgarh government providing arms and ammunition to innocent, ignorant and ill-trained locals of forest area to protect, combat and eliminate armed Naxals in the State’s thick forests. This retaliation resulted in mass killings and burning of villages by the outlawed outfit. The SC bench termed it unconstitutional and urged the government to stop the Salwa Judum policy.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Visakhapatnam

Fee reimbursement: Govt acts when colleges strike

The delay in resolving the Reimbursement of Tuition Fees (RTF) dues issue seems to stem from a mix of political legacy, financial constraints, and strategic timing. The previous BRS government allowed arrears to pile up over a decade due to financial mismanagement. It was not just about money-it was about timing, optics and pressure.

Colleges knew that they had to force the issue, and the government finally responded when the disruption threatened to derail the academic calendar and stir public sentiment. The RTF policy could be a turning point—not just a financial fix, but a chance to reimagine how public-private partnerships in education are managed, besides benefitting both students and colleges.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad