MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th August 2022

Walk the talk on weeding out graft

During his speech, on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, our Honourable Prime Minister very categorically announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort that his government was against corruption and would do all the needful for its eradication. Very good! As a routine matter, every PM does make such a statement.

But here, the thing is not understood for the people of the country, as to what made the PM not to act on the serious corruption charges against several political leaders. Alleged corrupt leaders continue to rule the state/country, despite having been jailed and presently on conditional bail, facing severe allegations of crime. What is the remedy for such embarrassing situations?

If the tall statement that the government does not interfere in the functioning of investigation agencies and the judicial system is correct, at least they can advise the latter for a faster process of the investigations.

TV Nageswara Rao, Visakhapatnam

Self-praised nine years of most efficient, effective and precious rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party is more than the time required for realising a developed India. The PM sets his vision on 2047 that is 25 years from now to see our nation without corruption and nepotism which has been the main hindrance that ransacks progression of our nation since Independence. Governments failed to handle it with effrontery efforts. Sorry to say that this malady is entirely attributable to our ruling elites.

The PM's keen focus on the strength for fulfilling the Panch Pran in the coming quarter century can never be fruitful unless reformation and rectification should start at government level which is a breeding point for plundering power and pelf from various spiteful means. It seems surely beyond possible to set right 75-year-old deep-rooted malicious evils in the ensuing 25 years. Anyway all the best for a good vision espoused by the PM.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Give due recognition to women

While addressing the nation from Red Fort, Modiji advised public not to insult women but to respect women. I fail to understand why it took so much time for Modiji to advise public to respect women. But it is better late than never. Indian women are really great. They are compassionate and have empathy more than one can imagine.

Now it is high time for political parties to allot more tickets to women to contest in the elections to the assemblies and the parliament. Women should be chosen for key positions in government offices and the ministries. Such measures lead towards establishing a better society. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the AP CM, realised this fact and encourages women. I suggest all the governments to encourage women by offering the key positions.

Kantamsetti Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnnam

Bring home Netaji's ashes

The agony expressed by the daughter of our great freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, whom we call with respect Netaji, that not much care is taken for bringing his remains at Renkoji temple in Tokyo and conduct DNA on it confirm the death of Bose is understandable. Though Netaji struggled for freedom of India in his own ways of violence with the support of Indian National Army, he was not given much importance all these 75 years - for the reasons best known to the respective governments. In fact, I studied in a news report that some of the British officials agree that the way of freedom struggle adopted by Bose was also one of the reasons for them to leave India.

As told by his daughter Prof Anitha Bose, Netaji sacrificed so much for the freedom of India including his peace of mind, family life, his career and ultimately his life. Let us recognise his services along with Gandhiji on every Independence Day so that this generation learns of his sacrifices.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad

Chess queen's inspiring journey

Indian chess player Harika Dronavalli won the 44th Chess Olympiad held in Chennai despite being nine months pregnant and made history in more ways than one. After winning she took to social media to post a message, saying it has been 18 years since her debut in the Indian women's chess team at the age of 13 and that she played 9 Olympiads so far.

She always dreamt about being on the podium for Indian women's team and finally made it this time. This win marks the first Olympiad medal for the Indian womens' team. Kudos to Harika Dronavalli for her whole-hearted effort in annexing the medal and keeping the winning spirit!

mr Jayanth, coimbatore