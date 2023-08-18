MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th August 2023

Whole communities suffer for sins of few

After attacking the Congress for being unable to take a stand on the Kashmiri pandits in order to protect them, the BJP now seems to be walking in the same footsteps of the INC as it is doing nothing to restore the confidence of those who are being asked to leave Gurugram. The media has been consistent in reporting that it was the minorities which indulged in stone throwing leading to the riots. But should the entire community be blamed for the sins of the few. The past records of some of those who took part in the religious procession should have had the government on high alert, but apparently the Haryana government did not think it important enough to pursue the matter. Groups calling for boycott of Muslims have not been arrested and prosecuted thanks to the patronage of the state. Business would move out causing a dip in revenues for the state. But such is the madness that nobody is thinking of the consequences of a boycott of the Muslims.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Rs 7 cr paid for treatment of the dead?

The skeletons from the cupboard of NDA are jumping out one by one as the general elections are fast approaching. Even though the amount involved could be paltry compared to various other scams running into thousands of crores of rupees as witnessed by us since Independence. The NDA under the stewardship of Narendra Modi has been harping on eradicating corruption since 2014 but nothing seems to have changed if one goes by the report of CAG on the misutilisation of the funds under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. It is a shame that government employees, be it State or Central, associated with the implementation of the health scheme are involved in the alleged scam. This could not have happened without the active “support” of the ruling political parties. Heads should role without fear or favour in order to send a strong message to all the corrupt authorities that such activities won’t be tolerated.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Scope for more boat rides in Hyd

The boat ride in Indira Park, Hyderabad, will attract tourists (The Hans India report). But it is easy for the government to create more boat rides on different routes. Creating more open tanks are essential. They shall be interlinked with different open canals. It is a fact that, every year, heavy rainwater is getting stagnated creating different types of damages and losses. The engineering professionals need to design the best water routes in TS, so that many tourists get attracted to the state for boat racing rides. The experienced experts have to suggest ways of preserving the heavy rainwater technology and techniques for the purpose.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

A 90-minute diatribe from Red Fort

The Prime Minister’s 10th consecutive speech at the Red Fort was one of the most inappropriate speeches delivered by a Prime Minister on the auspicious day. He forgot to pay tributes to people who won India her freedom. Modi’s 90-minute diatribe was laced with attack on the opposition. This amounted to electioneering, setting his eyes firmly on the 2024 general elections.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

Congress rant will be counter-productive

Re: Editorial ‘Congress curses come with no shelf life’. As the consequences of its failures to pin down Modi on every issue inside and outside the parliament by Congress, the Congress leaders close to Rahul Gandhi cursing Prime Minister Modi as “Asura” is bad in taste. As if this is not enough, a retaliatory fire by Congress chief Kharge to Modi’s claim implying during his I-day speech that BJP will win the 2024 elections set the tone with a senior leader of the party Surjewala during a public speech at Kurukshetra, the land where Lord Krishna preaching Dharma to Arjuna gave a sermon to fight adharma even if it is his own kith and kin. He went ahead to term all BJP voters as “Rakshasas.” It only goes to reveal that Rahul Gandhi’s “Mohabbat ki Rajneeti” is farce. This will prove only counter-productive rather than give any distinct advantage for the party at the hustings.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Apropos editorial ‘Congress curses come with no shelf life.’ We all know that it is the job and duty of loyal diehard supporters like Randeep Surjewala to redefine and repackage any nonsense uttered by Rahul Gandhi, giving it a new twist, meaning and purpose to the public. There have been countless occasions of cuss words used by Congress leaders against PM Narendra Modi and the BJP which makes a long list of choice words like “Neech Aadmi – Mout ka Saudagar - Badtameez Nalayak – Nal Ka Keeda” etc. The curse delivered by Surjewala was a nasty blunder against the electorate of the country; that would work and act like the Brahamastra, in the decimation of the Congress; and its sycophantic leaders.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru