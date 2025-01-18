MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th Jan 2025

Will all states, too, set up pay panels?

The Eighth Pay Commission will revise basic pay, allowances, pension, and additional benefits for nearly 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners. The revision is likely to come into force from January 1, 2026. Based on the pay revision by the central government, most state governments follow suit. However, a few state governments do not follow the central pay revision citing a lack of funds. The whole process - from formation of the commission to revision of the salaries - is expected to take over two years. Hopefully, the employees and pensioners will receive arrears from the date of implementation if the targeted date is missed.

S Sankaranarayanan, Chennai

***

Hans front page news under caption ‘8th Pay Commission to benefit 1.15 cr Central employees, pensioners’ (Jan 17) did not cover any point on hiking of minimum pension from ₹1000 to Rs 7,500 to about 70 lakh EPS-95 retirees. Two decades old prayers to all governments could not yield fruitful results. We know it is not in the purview of Finance Minister or Labour Minister or anyone else in the cabinet except the PM. These retirees’ pathetic story remains in the annals of Indian sovereign and democratic country. Thanks Modi sir! These retirees will merge in dust soon as many are attaining octogenarian age.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

What is in a name? A lot.

Apropos ‘What’s in a name?’ Had Shakespeare been born in India, he would have never asked the question. A name can give away one’s religion and surname one’s caste identity and accordingly decide on the way the individual is to be treated. However, with names like Kookie, Shona and Pinky, it does become difficult to verify their antecedents. Our governments are trying hard to eradicate signs of colonial or Mughal rule by changing names of places, even if it takes time and money to do it. Never mind if they continue to be referred to by their old names for decades. It is the thought that counts.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Keeping tabs on weather for the nation

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has entered 150th year of existence since 1875 and it is a matter of pride and a sense of gratitude that IMD has been very helpful ever since. As a boy I was keen to hug our transistor when there was no other way of round-the-clock awareness than broadcasting during cyclones. IMD was in constant touch with All India Radio which used to have non-stop service announcing the weather updates throughout the night playing gramophone records or instrumental music as interlude to keep people alert. Now, IMD has gone through technological leap of advancement and has been able to help the government machinery to surmount even the worst ever disasters with as much minimum loss of life as possible .Wish IMD many more glorious years of service to Humanity.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Naidu sets an ambitious vision for AP

Ref: ‘AP targets ambitious growth rate of 15%’ (January 17). Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ambitious target of 15% growth rate for AP requires a lot of investment. Andhra needs to generate a lot of economic activity to achieve this target so that the per capita income of the people of the state increases to Rs 58 lakh by 2047. Naidu should also focus on infrastructure upgrade so that more companies can invest in the state. AP has got a good opportunity to get support from the BJP-led central government.

Deepa Pandey, Bhubaneswar

Israel, Hamas should not back out

Israel and Hamas have been engaged in a bloody struggle that has claimed thousands of lives over a 15-month period. Therefore, it is nothing short of a miracle that they have at least come to the table to give peace a chance. To settle for even a fleeting form or version of peace would be a better bargain than to continue with war, because, as Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “War settles nothing”. Israel and Hamas are only a hair’s breadth away from peace. The moot point is - Will both cross the Rubicon?

Avinash Godboley, Dewas (MP)

Ill-effects of high liquor prices

This refers to “Booze prices set to burn a hole in tipplers pockets” (Jan 17). High prices of liquor can have several ill-effects on society and individuals. High prices lead to an increase in illegal activities such as bootlegging and the production of counterfeit alcohol and deaths or health risks like losing eyesight. Such incidents have been frequently happening in several parts of the country. So, the government must address these issues before increasing the prices of liquor. High prices can exacerbate domestic violence and crimes like theft.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad