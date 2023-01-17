MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th January 2023

Much hype marks mega launches

The centre's much-hyped Vande Bharath Express from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam and vice versa at last made its commencement on Sankranthi day with a virtual inauguration by our honourable PM Modi. The train certainly would be much helpful for all the passengers as it would take less time to reach destinations and with safety too. The charges are definitely on the higher side at every level and the travellers certainly expect utmost punctuality of the train along with basic hygiene and cleanliness unlike in other trains. Prompt monitoring and immediately attending to problems in coaches only will sustain these trains in the long run which the railway authorities should realise. This should not be "mere aarambha sooratwam" that is often associated with big launches. Railways should honour the real spirit in promoting this train with consistent hundred per cent involvement and efficient service. Unfortunately in our country a lot of hullabulla noise will be made before the inauguration of any scheme or concept and once inauguration is completed, no implementations are adhered to and nobody questions the government. The striking example is the much-hyped Amaravati capital creation by the AP government in 2014 wherein the PM Modi personally participated in the launch function but it is still hanging air, following a new proposal 3-capitals creation by the present AP government, edging out the single capital concept.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Prosecute cockfights organisers, cops



It is very sad that two persons died due to cock knives piercing into body at cockfights held in Kakinada and East Godavari districts. Though there is a ban such activities the AP govt permitted betting in cockfights along with many other betting games. AP CM #YSJaganMohanReddy govt may prosecute cockfight den organisers and the police who gave permission for the death of the two viewers just as they prosecuted the organisers for the deaths at a saree distribution function at Guntur. CM YSJagananna may also pay solatium of Rs10 lakh as the deaths occurred at dens permitted by the Government of AP. The deaths prove prima facie the illegality and also the crimes that are more serious than deaths in a stampede at the saree distribution function.

N V R Naidu, Konthamuru (Rajahmundry)

What does god want in a devotee?

This is with reference to K Aravind Rao's article "What does God want in Worship?" (The Hans India dated 15th January). The author rightly said that, "We have our own ways of worshipping." If we take Lord Krishna as an example, some people worship him as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, some, especially mothers, worship him as Bala Krishnudu, while he is also worshipped as a flute player, Radha Krishna and an intelligent warrior. Though Lord Krishna is one, his actions stage by stage during his avatar made him fulfil the various desires of his worshippers. What god really wants in worship? First, a purpose or a sankalp as per dharma. Then a strong determination towards his sankalp. Lastly, the bhakti and patience.

Tumuluri Sri Kumar, Hyderabad

One-upmanship by judiciary

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar came out strongly against 'one-upmanship and public posturing' by the country's judiciary, needlessly interfering in the matters taken in the Parliament and their claim and assertive approach on the issue of the collegium system in the appointment of judges as unjustifiable. In this context P Chidambaram wanted to have his say in this issue, unasked to say that the Constitution is paramount than the Parliament – there are no two views about it. The ruling party that came to power at the Centre is purely based on the Constitutional definition of the country to take decisions in the Parliament.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Incredible potential for cruise tourism

The Bold Talk on "Huge potential for river cruises" (Hans January 14) is a needful talk by all means. As stated, India is naturally lucky to have perennial thousands of kilometres lengthy rivers crisscrossing several states. So far, government on expected lines is not fully encouraging tourism Industry which, as a matter of fact, fetches huge revenue to the coffers. Out of many tourism specialisations such as sports, religious, educational, air, road, rail, cultural, temple tourisms, water tourism is more pleasurable one. It is an agreeable point that if Thames river in England could be a major attraction for tourists, why not India, which has a beautiful eco-system? God-gifted unlimited facilities are to be prudently utilised for attracting more number of local and foreign tourists at comfortable and affordable price tags. Government should utilise nation's natural resources for much better enhancement of the tourism Industry.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad