MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th March 2022

Good deal for India

It's good for India to import crude oil as much as possible, offered by Russia at cheaper rate that is twenty percent lesser to global bench mark for barrel, with insurance and transport costs to be borne by it, without any hesitation. Reasonably USA also has not considered such deal as a violation of sanctions by India, despite its expressed disappointment for that. India can have a little sigh of relief with this in the times of skyrocketing fuel rates globally, in addition to complying the request of traditional friend.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

An empowering judgement

Ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka is an instance of orthodox Muslim believers twisting Islam resulting in mixing religious identity politics in educational sector .In fact, such fanatical views of believers is root cause for alienation of Muslim girls or women from mainstream of society all along, As Kerala Governor being progressive Muslim observed recent Karnataka HC verdict approving public ban imposed by Karnataka state government over wearing hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutions is victory of womanhood .

During present times of high-tech era, when empowerment of women is genuine need it is high time that unrealistic orthodox life pattern twisting Islamic principles by orthodox believers must change altogether.

Jayashree, Thiruvananthapuram

II

It is unfortunate and disappointing that the Muslim community is unable to understand the reason and rationale behind the ban of hijab in class rooms, and Muslim clerics have called for Karnataka bandh on Thursday, that turned out to be damp squib as life is going on usual in all parts of Karnataka, with schools and college operating normally. People have come out openly in support of the HC verdict on hijab delivered in Karnataka, citing it as a non-essential appendage to be worn by Muslim women. It is sad that several female leaders, including PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti have called the verdict to be standing in the way of women empowerment, one wonders how.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Scope for corruption high

The Dalit Bandhu Scheme which is launched in Telangana, in empowering the downtrodden communities in the state that initially proved efficient and corruption free as the applicants were scrutinised by efficient officers, under the control of respective district collectors; has now run into severe doldrums as the TRS government wants to identify 40,000 beneficiaries before March 2022; and has put it under MLA quota in all assembly constituencies in the state, thus paving the way for nepotism and unbridled corruption in granting this advantage to the eligible. There is need for foolproof and eligibility scrutiny by efficient officers as it was being done earlier, in order to eliminate the role of greedy and inefficient elected representatives, who will bring bad name to the TRS government.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Fuelling passions

There is no doubt the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley had faced the worst ever attack from a small frustrated element. Without dwelling into the history behind the reasons for the attack which made the pundits flee the valley, one needs to ponder why the present government is using the commercial film The Kashmir Files to create a divide. Many BJP leaders including PM and others are not movie buff unlike Vajpayee and in particular Mr Advani, seems to have watched it and went use it yet again to attack Congress and claimed that the entire "ecosystem" world to hide the truth.

The BJP state government has declared tax free and many have made their elected MLAs to watch the film. The Assam government went a step ahead to give a half day holiday to the state government employees. What is more dangerous is that in some states the police personnel have been asked to watch the film, Is it necessary for the government to indirectly promote a commercial film instead of allowing the people to watch it or otherwise. Did the then government in 2004 promote the documentary film Final Solution on Gujarat riots which was filmed with real people in Gujarat ?

It would be good if the government on the other hand focuses on bringing back the Kashmiri Pandits to the valley and this is the best help they can render to the families who have lost their family members in the 1990 killing. It has been three years since J & K has been under the central government, we have no clue on what measures they have taken as some one has rightly said in 2019, they asked people to buy land in Kashmir and now asking people to buy The Kashmir Files ticket to watch the film.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Promote road safety

Indian roads have featured in many jokes and mockeries of the people from abroad. Indian roads have consistently held the title of most difficult roads to drive on. Indian roads have five different types of lane systems and I believe most of us have come across all five of them but there will be a very small percentage of us who are aware of what these lines on the roads mean. Building dividers on every road is not possible as it would take a substantial portion of the road and if the road is not broad enough it would make it even more narrower which is why a double line on the road is drawn which means that you cannot cross that line to the other side of the road but it is seen that people often cross that line to overtake a vehicle which makes it difficult for the vehicles on the other side to maintain their balance. This has also been the cause of many accidents. I urge the government to be strict on this matter and impose a fine for someone who crosses the line and also sensitise the traffic police force to be more vigilant.

Noopur Baruah, Tezpur