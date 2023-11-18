MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th November 2023

Team India’s spell-binding ascent in WC

Team India’s journey in this World Cup has been as clinical as it could be. In the high scoring semi-final encounter with Kiwis, a team which has proven to be our bogey team in the past, was overcome because of superb batting display of Kohli, Gill, Iyer and then later Shami bowled his heart out with one of the most lethal bowling in World Cup cricket. It looks like it would be difficult for any team to stop the juggernaut of the Indian team on the 19th night. And if they win the coveted cup, they will not only end a decade-long-drought of ICC trophy, but equal Aussies record of 11 consecutive matches win in the World Cup.

Bal Govind, Noida

***

Indian ace bowler Md Shami took seven wickets and he deserved to be the man of the match and this bowling spell is one of the great achievements in his career. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored terrific centuries that helped India to set a great total in the semi-final match versus Kiwis. Rest of the Indian batting was also excellent. India won ten consecutive matches in the world cup that included a semi-final match versus Kiwis. Virat Kohli should be named as the captain in the finals of the ICC 2023 world cup and Rohit Sharma should be rested as the captain.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

Modi’s marketing skills baffle all

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is praised for his marketing prowess. He can make even the intellectuals believe what normally they won’t. The PM has many an unkept election promise, but he is proficient to cloak it as his triumph in the next election season. Modi is, hence, victorious in capturing both the votes and the minds. Wonder if it is not time to recall the famous quote of Abraham Lincoln that “You can fool all people some of the time and some people all the time. But you can never fool all people all the time.”

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Wean youth away from narcotics

This has reference to the article on e-cigarettes (Teachers call for fight against misinformation on e-cigarettes). ‘Cigarette Smoking is Injurious to Health’ is an advertisement that has been displayed over screens in all cinema halls and of late in all possible ways and places. Similarly, liquor, ganja and other products which are harmful to health have been highlighted and stressed by several medical experts. Unfortunately, the youth is more attracted to all these and slowly they get addicted. Manufacturers never focus on the ill-effects. Parents and teachers become helpless. It is the government and its team of medical professionals who have to decide whether these products are to be allowed or banned.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Dynasty politics no stranger to BJP

The appointment of Vijayendra Yediyurappa, son of B S Yediyurappa, as Karnataka Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president hardly comes as a surprise. The party, which acts as the “conscience of the nation” and “epitome of democracy” by relentlessly mocking Congress and various parties as “family enterprise,” possesses no scarcity of families with political power getting handed down through generations. What do Dhumals, Mahajans, Mundes, Khandus, Chowhans represent? What about the progeny of Raman Singh, Rajnath Singh, Kalyan Singh, Maneka Gandhi, Yashwant Sinha, Vasundhara Raje in this regard? Why has the ‘anti-dynasty’ force gleefully brought the likes of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada in their fold?

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Mumbai

Govt kowtows to IMA on generics rule

The retail medicine market today stands as the best example for a wholly pellmell and disorganised sphere in the present Indian economy, what with discounts doing rounds from 10% to as much as 80% even. The needy are exploited to the hilt, given public ignorance and doctors’ collusion with the representatives of the pharmaceutical market. What is worse, the hopes of the patient for an alternative, if any, are fully extinguished with the latest act of National Medical Council’s withdrawal of the order on “generic prescribing” following the protest by the Indian Medical Association. In the event the pharmacy market presents a sample of a “Laissez faire” economy in our otherwise democratic dispensation, poised to establish a welfare and socialistic pattern of society

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Blame game continues on pollution

Farmers’ issues continue to haunt the government and the fallout from the UPA government’s time continues. Blame games are played just to find an escape route for decades. Instead of punishing farmers, the government should find ways of empowering them so that they can explore alternative ways of destroying stubble. High pollution levels affect the locals. Stubble-burning is environmentally hazardous, and it should be prevented. The Supreme Court seems to think that if stubble-burning is halted, the air quality in Delhi would improve dramatically. The farmers do not have the financial capacity to pluck out the stubble and bury it in the fields where it will become part of the soil. Despite this, they continue to be blamed.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Mumbai