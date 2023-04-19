MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th April 2023

Atiq's killing: Outrage only to reap political mileage

The editorial has rightly pointed out that opposition and liberals selective outrage directed at the chief minister Yogi Adityanath on account of extra-Judicial killings is on expected lines. But the outrage from certain chief ministers and leaders from opposition peppered with epithets like "Jungle Raj", "Law of the gun" and "Brazen anarchy in UP" etc appears more to reap political mileage than having real concern for the state of law and order in UP.

Notwithstanding Atiq's long association with politics having flitted through different political parties to suit his needs points at nexus between criminals and politicians,itis shameful that the opposition leaders alleging that the state of UP is run by the gun even when relentless reign of terror with an aura of impunity was unleashed time and again since past four decades. Though nobody expected the three unknown teenagers would be involved in such a crime, the chief minister rightly set up a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing. When Yogi Adityanath has vowed to crush Mafia gangs in the best interest of the state, one wonders why such a hue and cry raised by the opposition knowing well that encounters have been in existence to cut the underworld down to size which otherwise could not have been possible by any other method. By and large, when even basic police reforms has not been implemented in many states, how come the opposition claim that rule of law to prevail everywhere? All in all, opposition must understand that crying hoarse cannot solve this issue of extra-juducial killings because it has happened in several opposition ruled states in the past without much ado.

K.R.Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad

Law maker Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim shot dead in close range by the pseudo journalists left a question whether it is right or not. While public hails it, law objects. Law takes its own course for years and finally criminals who are deep rooted politicians get scot free as evidences may not prove their criminal acts. Hence justice was done by shooting them on the spot. Retributive justice is needed. However, these killings are surely against the law. We have sanctions from our epics that cruel can be punished. Rama and Krishna killed thousands of demons. Present law breakers are also demons and why killing them is construed as crime? The problem then arises that everybody will take law into their hands. Apex court should find out a way to punish the criminals quickly, otherwise people will take corrective action by themselves.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Know Your Client concept causing concern

The Know Your Customer (KYC) concept is causing concern for both the banks and the clients and a number of people are being cheated in the name of KYC. KYC means Know Your Customer and sometimes Know Your Client. Banks may refuse to open an account or halt a business relationship if the client fails to meet minimum KYC requirements. KYC check is the mandatory process of identifying and verifying the client's identity when opening an account and periodically over time. In other words, banks must make sure that their clients are genuinely who they claim to be. GoI and RBI direction to the Banks for KYC updation of their constituents is to be complied.

Helping Sr Ctz is necessary in this compliance. Sadly the attitude of many functionaries in the branch level leaves much to be desired. The guidelines are tried to be followed in letter only and not in spirit. Heckling in the name of compliance is not desirable. In India, Electronic Know Your Customer or Electronic Know your Client or eKYC is a process wherein the customer's identity and address are verified electronically through Aadhaar authentication. Aadhaar is India's national biometric eID scheme.

C K Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai