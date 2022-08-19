MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th August 2022

Release of Bilkis Bano rape case convicts

The release of convicts of 'Bilkis Bano rape case' is not only numbing but indeed a setback for the long drawn battle to secure conviction in the shocking crimes of 2002 in the face of huge impediments and concrete odds. The decision also speaks volumes against our spirit and conscience of contemporary thinking of crimes against women and kids, particularly in a complex case of rape combined with murder, as horrific and brutal that the perpetrators should not be considered for pardoning at any cost. To add insult to the injury the released convicts were given a welcome. The 'New India' can hardly digest this remission?

Dr.Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana, Punjab

Freebies by political parties



Freebies are allurements only but nothing concrete. Wasteful use of electricity, defective, erratic, substandard supply of material and service; and plunder of government public money by unscrupulous cheaters of all kinds and exploitation of the general masses must be curbed. Need is to provide employment and enable people to lead a dignified life as espoused by Honourable Supreme Court by creating assets as an architect of a modern welfare state with better health, education, housing, and roads etc. It is time to reconsider the freebies fiasco in a broader outlook as taxpayer's money is given as freebies just to win elections. Instead of just blowing the whistle out of proportion, let us think of winning the hearts of voters in a service oriented society and run the show without any added attraction.

C K Ramanathan, Ghaziabad, UP

Beware of divisive force KCR



This refers to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, cautioning the people of Telangana about divisive forces, apparently targeting the Centre for spreading hate and religious divide in the country, amounts to TRS orchestrating the same, and routine dialogue that the Opposition in the country are indulging in with a view to gain an upper hand politically. But, there is nothing as religious bigotry as complained against the Centre by pseudo seculars, who are determined to destabilise the nation, while attempting to brand BJP as a communal party to be working against the Muslims. The anti-national agenda by several Islamist groups in various parts of the country is now coming to the fore in the wake of investigations against these organisations.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Control e-waste management



The management of e-waste is becoming a major issue for the nation. In order to control the e-waste, a few regulations were created. Recent regulations from the Central Pollution Control Board and the Indian government wanted electronics manufacturing businesses to register on the website and specify their yearly goals for e-waste generation and collection. By 2023, these businesses must ensure that at least 60% of their e-waste is collected and recycled, with the goal of increasing that number to 70% and 80%, respectively, by 2024 and 2025. But companies that don't meet annual targets outlined in regulations don't appear to face harsh penalties. Companies that violate these rules must be subject to sanctions stringently. Therefore a steering committee led by the CPCB Chairman is needed to monitor and control the overall execution of these legislation meant for consumer electronic businesses.

Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

Weed Out Corruption



Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely is true to the Indian political system. The first is among the most quoted maxims in the zeitgeist of twentieth century geopolitics. The second makes a sober counterpoint to the first. What exactly does 'power' mean? What kind of power is really necessary for an individual — and by extension a nation — to create a healthy self-image? And at what point does it cease to be a stimulant and metamorphose into an intoxicant? The struggle is not a one-time affair in the lives of individuals, systems and communities but a constant quest, a journey. Society should allow for greater social mobility for wider social participation and greater equality.

C K Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai