MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th February 2024

AMR acquiring crisis proportions

It is indeed concerning to read the report on the growing challenge of Anti Microbial Resistance (AMR) among the population. It has also come to knowledge that nearly 10% doctors in Telangana have Methicillin Resistant, Staphylococcus Bacteria which can be potentially transferred to patients in hospital set-ups. Overuse and indiscriminate use of antibiotics has resulted in a situation where the infectious Bacteria have developed resistance against anti microbials and life-saving drugs that are used to cure infections are slowly losing their potency. As a result, even common infections like cold and Flu are becoming difficult to treat. When the ideal antibiotic usage should be 25%, it is actually as high as 70%, especially in the ICUs and Pediatrics. When doctors themselves become carriers of such AMR bacteria, there is every risk that they transfer the same to their patients. The answer to this lies in the sustained use of antibiotics.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Restore operations at Medigadda barrage

The urgent repair of the damaged Medigadda barrage to ensure the continuous water supply for farmers and villagers should be prioritised over political disputes. The use of unparliamentary language by the ruling and the opposition parties exacerbates the situation and does not contribute to a resolution. It is essential to hold the contractor, L&T, accountable for any deficiencies in the barrage construction. A thorough investigation and appropriate measures are necessary to address the poor construction and mitigate the impact on the affected communities.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

BJP weaponising income tax dept

The income cax department’s stalling of the Congress party’s bank accounts on a very flimsy ground is an ample evidence that it acts at the behest of the Modi government to aid it in the furtherance of its political interest. It is ingenuous to suppose that the Modi government had no hand in the I-T action. It is glaringly obvious that the BJP is sparing no effort to emasculate the Opposition parties in terms of finances. However, given India’s vastness and diversity and disparate political interests, ideologies and identities, it would be futile to try to replace our multiparty democracy with ‘one-party democracy’. The penalty of Rs 210 crore for a 45-day delay in filing the income tax returns and alleged discrepancy of Rs 14.4 lakh is unjustified.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

R Ashwin India’s super spinner

Congratulations to Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who became the second player after Anil Kumble to take 500 test wickets. He has created history and it is a milestone in his carrier. He has done it in 98 tests. A great achievement indeed and is a proud moment for all Indins. It is a reward for his skill. He is the only Indian bowler to produce 28 five wicket hauls. He has taken 7 times 10 wickets in a match. He has none man of the match awards to his credit and 10 player of the series. Really a great feat, indeed. He has still time to even surpass the Sri Lankan highest wickets taker who has 800 wickets to his credit.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

***

Hearty congratulations to superhero Ravi Chandran Ash-win, the winner-instinct cajoling spin bowler, for becoming the second fastest bowler (in just 98 tests) to achieve the super milestone of 500 test wickets. Incidentally “sunny” (Ravi) and “win” (Ash-win) are part of his name. He is just the 2nd shining bowler from India (after Anil Kumble) and just the 9th international bowler to join the 500-wickets club, (in the 146 years test cricket history). This shows the extraordinarily “trapping” calibre of the members of the 500-test-wickets club. Ashwin has another great world record of taking 5-wicket hauls 34 times (along with Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath).

P V Srinivas Sreelekha, Secunderabad

Opposition has not yet run out of missiles

It is inaccurate and erroneous to think that by opposing the politicisation of an epochal event like consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the opposition parties, led by I.N.C, have scored a political self goal. (Ram temple to farmers agitation, opposition missiles misfire, 17 Feb). In this regard, the BJP’s narrative of being the sole defender of Hindu interests has found few takers. A large section of citizens are not happy with the way the holy consecration ceremony was utilised by the BJP for winning votes. Secondly, it is the mighty BJP which has erred by opposing farmers’ agitation and denying MSP. On the other hand, the I.N.D.I.A,have grabbed the opportunity and promised MSP to the farmers ,which is hailed as master stroke. Agree or disagree, the “caste census “is like Brahmastra of I.N.D.I.A. On the other hand, by opposing caste census, the BJP has alienated marginalised communities.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad