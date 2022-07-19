MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th July 2022

Laughable excuse for inaction

When a natural calamity such as floods has ravaged the state, it is unfortunate that the government has let down people badly by focusing only on politics, knowing well that floods have been hitting the state year after year causing irreparable damage to lives and properties. The apex of governance is the political executive and it has failed miserably again in not tackling the consequences of the recurring calamity and also by coming out, instead, with a conspiracy theory behind the unprecedented floods. This is utterly shameful and laughable. All said and done, when natural disasters are no doubt beyond human control, it is abject negligence not to foresee and take pre-emptive measures, which puts down people.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

It is interesting that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao suspects 'cloudburst conspiracy' for river Godavari being in spate due to incessant rains that left large swaths of land inundated and rendered innumerable homeless. As somebody had said if KCR came of his hibernation, living in the farmhouse after a hiatus of almost eight years, he is pathetically disconnected with realities; as floods in River Godavari is nothing new, and it is common experience to see Bhadrachalam temple coming under the sway of the floodwaters every year is nothing new for people of Telangana. Such James Bond like observations by CM KCR will be absolutely immature, that will only have entertainment value for readers and people of Telangana.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

No justice for tribals yet



Forest dwellers known as Adivasis have been cultivating podu lands for several years. The government gave a promise to resolve the issue, but it has failed. According to the Recognition of forest Rights Act 2006, the government has to issue pattas to the traditional podu land practitioners. According to sources, around 80,000 pleas have been rejected. Recently, in Koyapochaguda village which is located in Manchiryal district, the forest and police personnel attacked tribal women indiscriminately and smashed their huts. The government should act and keep its promise.

Rajesh Indigene, Hyderabad

A historic achievement



India has crossed the 200 crore mark in Covid-19 vaccinations within 18 months of launching the inoculation exercise in January last year. The last 100 crore vaccinations were done in nine months, showing that the pace did not slacken. The proactive strategic and policy-level leadership by the Indian government with the help of state governments is appreciated well by WHO and that is a great tribute to the health sector. Doctors and health workers played a pivotal role and the public did help out the vaccination drive in a smooth manner. A seven-phase vaccination drive followed global best practices. .

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

India has attained a great fete of completing distribution of two hundred crore vaccinations for corona to its people in a record time. China is the only country to surpass this record. But this India has once again shown its calibre in arena of scientific research and public distribution capabilities. Now it's time, the infrastructure and manpower in public health to be strengthened and stabilised to cater the needs.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

A healthy initiative for poor in AP



AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the health department to prepare at ground-level the family doctor programme in the State. Though it is old concept, it being taken up by a government is revolutionary change in the health sector. The patient case sheet is digitalised and the doctors at the PHC can visit them periodically to monitor their well-being. Further the doctors who monitor the patient can refer him/her to super speciality hospital if necessary. With this concept the poor will get health monitoring on a par with the well-to-do people in the society as latter's family doctors visit them regularly. Meanwhile the government agreed to increase the processors under Arogya Sri to benefit the the poor. In this backdrop the state is going to witness relatively maximum health care.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (NTR district)

Sealing a series win



The Indian cricket team is on a high and making history on foreign soil. After losing the rescheduled test series to England, the team has made a significance success in winning the T-20 series 2-1 and again repeating the show in the ODI 2-1. The team worked hard on basics and played to plan after winning the toss. Pandya won the Man of the series award and Pant, the man of the match in the significant win and sealing the series.

Krish Subramaniam, Pune