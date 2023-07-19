MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th July 2023

Fast-track long-pending cases in court

On the occasion of International Justice Day (July 17th) all the judges of our country are requested to kindly explore and extract all the pending cases from all the courts. Among them, many cases will have lots of similarities. For every such similar cases, uniformly usable judgement shall be passed, so that lakhs of people get cheerful relief. Justice delayed creates immeasurable frustration among those who appealed.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad.

China’s dubious call for border peace

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi telling our External Affairs Minister that “specific issues” should not define the overall relationship” amounts to skirting the main crux of the border problems between both countries. What is still more concerning is, his statement that

“it is hoped that the Indian side will meet China halfway and find a solution to the border issue that is acceptable to both sides.” In the unfortunate instance of aggression on our territory, the halfway meeting is nothing but a decoy to encroach into our country which is in no way acceptable.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

There can’t be an Opposition sans Congress

Any opposition to the BJP team without the congress and other opposition parties support will certainly fail resulting in a split of votes for every party which the politicians should agree with. The National party is definitely under the myth of overconfidence that it would come to power by winning the minds of the electorate. BJP is getting disunited whereas the congress is getting united with the emblem of Rahul Gandhi which is a fact. The voters also have gone through hundreds of freebies announcements being made by several parties with the election commission being a mute spectator like the voters. We only wish that the ED- CVC will at least act now to weed out the corrupt politicians from contesting in the elections. In the USA the elected members honestly fulfil their assignments and hardly there may be 1 % corruption in all which is the reverse in our country. The PM Modi also should desist from taking trivial issues at this juncture and should talk on the developments made in the country including Telangana for the welfare of its citizens.

Katuru Durga prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Criminals rife in politics

At present there are a total of 4001 MLAs in our country, out of which 44 percent (i.e 1,777) of the leaders have been involved in crimes like murder, rape, kidnapping. Even in the present Lok Sabha, 43 percent of the MPs are involved in criminal cases. In 2004, this number was 22 percent, which has now doubled. Statistics show that despite lakhs of efforts to make politics crime-free, the number of MLAs and MPs against whom criminal cases are pending is increasing. If we look at criminal cases, 28 percent of the MLAs with criminal cases are such that if found guilty, they can be jailed for five years or more. Today, people need to be aware of the nefarious nexus between political parties and leaders who cry for democracy.

Jahangeer Shaikh, Mumbai

UPA is history

Though there is 10-months time for the Lok Sabha election, both ruling and opposition are busy with their respective political enclaves. The group of opposition parties nearly 26 met for two days in Bangalore for the second time in which stalwarts like Kharge Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, Raja, Yechury, Nitish Kumar, Akilash Yadav, Lalu, Mamata Stalin Kejriwal etc. participated. The meeting has finalised the group name as INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). The UPA is thing of history as it is replaced by INDIA. The INDIA increased its number from its first meeting in Patna (from 14 to 26). The INDIA is necessary as the ruling NDA led Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been trying its best since assuming office to erase the spirit of federalism. It wants to bring out Hindu raj rather than Republic India. It is destabilising the constitutionally elected governments in the states. It is using central agencies like ED and CBI as its pocket barrows to harass opposition leaders. So, it is highly impossible to dethrone the NDA unless there is unity among opposition parties.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP