MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th July 2025

Human touch inevitable in AI era

This has reference to the article ‘Why drones and AI can’t quickly find missing flood victims’. Over the decades all types of calamities are handled by human beings. As a result, there has been a repeat of the sequences and methods. During such calamities, the government and social service organizers do their best to bring such situations to normal. However, the mental agonies of people who lose their properties and kin continue as no one can heal it. When Artificial Intelligence (AI) and drones must work efficiently they shall be fed with a lot of information which is time-consuming. Human Intelligence had been in vogue for over centuries and suppressing human intelligence is unwise. Technical experts need to test and experiment the AI and drones that are used during calamities. Those found with a success rate that is above 70 per cent shall be certified for use. One should know that in Shankar’s film ‘Robot’ all such practical problems are duly addressed. Let us welcome the efficient machinery for all pericytial works.

Gudipati Anirudh, Secunderabad-11

Hyd’s clean city ranking is a sham

I am not only amused but also shocked that Hyderabad has secured the sixth rank in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-25 cleanest city list as evolved by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The report card mentions 100 per cent in door-to-door collection of waste which is a totally bogus claim. Residents are paying anywhere between Rs 100 and 150 (in some places it may be Rs 50-75) to waste collectors but they are mostly irregular and sometimes absent for more than two days. After GHMC had done away with garbage bins at various points, the situation has worsened as residents have no idea where to put waste accumulated during their absence. On such days, street dogs have a field day and enter houses to look for leftover food. It is better to stop this bogus ranking system (Hyd sixth cleanest city among 40 with population of over 10 lakh) and officials who have gone to receive the award should introspect whether the city is clean.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

We need unity, not uniformity

This is in reference to the article “Hindi & politics of Regionalism” (July 18), which rightly highlights the misuse of language identity for political gains. Politicization of Hindi imposition, especially during elections, distracts from real governance issues like education, health, and employment. India’s strength lies in its diversity — linguistic, regional, and cultural. The idea of promoting Hindi should never mean suppressing other languages. Language must be a bridge, not a barrier. The need of the hour is not uniformity, but unity through mutual respect and equal promotion of all Indian languages.

Chetan Malvi, Raipur

A welcome eco-friendly KMF initiative

Nandini Milk, Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF) popular brand, is set to transform its milk packets into eco-friendly ones in the coming days. The new biodegradable milk packets are made from corn starch, sugarcane and other plant-based materials. Unlike conventional polythene packets that take over 500 years to decompose, these eco-friendly alternatives break down naturally within 90 days and can even be converted into organic fertiliser. All the cooperative dairy farms in other states should take cue from KMF to aid a sustainable environment.

Nagendra Kumar Vempalli, Bengaluru

Best ranking ever for Hyd

Kudos to Hyderabad for securing the sixth rank in the national Swachh Survekshan 2024 survey, its highest-ever position among over 4,500 cities across India. The GHMC has rightly earned recognition as the ‘most promising clean city’ of Telangana. Through consistent efforts in door-to-door waste collection, cleanliness of residential and market areas, effective dump-site remediation, and maintaining hygiene around water bodies and public toilets, the city has demonstrated remarkable improvement in urban sanitation. Additionally, Hyderabad is set to join the elite ‘7-Star Garbage-Free’ cities, apart from having earned the ‘water plus’ certification for the fourth consecutive time. These achievements are a tribute to the collective dedication of sanitation workers, civic officials, and citizen participation.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakamma, Hyderabad-45