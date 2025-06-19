MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th June 2025

Revanth’s call for a cow protection policy is praiseworthy

This has reference to the call given by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking a cow protection policy. This is indeed a noble decision. Hundreds of stray cows roam around on the roads or rest under trees. As an immediate step, the Chief Minister should instruct the concerned officials and give wide publicity about securing stray cows. Even citizens should shoulder this responsibility and inform officials whenever they spot stray cows. The officials can duly relocate the animals so that the intended purpose is solved.

G Murali Mohan Rao, New Bowenpalli, Secunderabad-11

Don’t bar licensed bike taxis

The decision of the Karnataka government forbidding bike taxis without registration is a step in the right direction. Incidentally the High Court of Karnataka, considering the merits of the case, rightly did not stay the order of the state government. In fact, the government instead of coming out with an order on banning bike taxis without a valid licence should have first appointed an exclusive authority to oversee implementation of the ruling. This would have helped eliminate all unauthorisedly operated taxis. Unfortunately, the order has put a stop on plying of bike taxis having a valid licence. The government should give the nod to licensed bike taxis to be back on the roads to ease the sufferings of many commuters, especially office-goers, who rely on them on an everyday basis.

K R Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad-3

Need to regulate bike taxi operations

Karnataka government’s move to ban bike taxis is akin to throwing the baby out with bathwater. The government is so embroiled in the freebie culture that the Congress ruled state is unable to fathom the feelings of the public, who avail the bike taxi service for reaching destinations that neither a cab nor an auto can achieve. The ban smacks of an administrative arrogance that is devoid of any logic. It is abundantly clear that the government is unable to gauge the sentiments and feelings of citizens who are putting up with countless inconveniences by way of bad roads, and deliberate apathy of the government. The High Court’s refusal to stay the order is a sad demonstration of being insensitive to the plight of the commuters. The state government can easily regulate bike taxi operations plying with a foolproof registration process and thereby avoid taking such unwarranted steps.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Ban on bike taxis is an unwise move

The Karnataka government’s ban on bike taxis is a hasty decision that disregards the welfare of gig workers and commuters. With over 600,000 workers and countless commuters affected, this ban will have severe consequences. The government should consider regulating bike taxis instead of imposing a blanket ban. Bike taxis provide essential last-mile connectivity and are a safer option in Bengaluru’s traffic.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

FASTag annual pass is laudable

The proposed ₹3,000 FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles is a progressive move as it ensures seamless highway travel. It will ease toll congestion and encourage digital use. For broader impact, the scheme must ensure pan-India acceptance and app-based tracking. Importantly, special concessions for electric vehicles (EVs) should be included to promote green mobility and support India’s sustainability goals.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur-584170