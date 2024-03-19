MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th March 2024

Time for introspection by all parties

Ref: KTR says Congress made 100 mistakes in as many days (March 18, 2024). But, strangely enough, this sounds as lamentation by K T Rama Rao, even as his MPs and MLAs are lining up before the Congress. This is time for serious introspection by all top leaders of the BRS on what led to the fall of the government that people had generously granted a second term in the state. I feel all political parties in the country, the Opposition in particular, have to look into - before seeking votes to return to power - whether they were good enough during their tenure. The best example that comes to my mind is the working style of the Biju Janata Dal in Orissa which is having a smooth sail in the state, without antagonising the Centre, while supporting it on merit-based issues.

Stage set for mega festival of democracy

The curtain has been raised for the world’s mega event in India. The largest democracy would witness the active participation of 90 crore people at 10 lakh polling centres in choosing the next government. The 80-day long process would witness all sorts of entertainment. Thousands of candidates would be in fray. However, only around dozen parties could be taken seriously by the voters. Only around 60 per cent voters would exercise their voting rights. The educated and urbane show little interest to go to polling booths. Still it’s a national festival that is celebrated with all fervour. India never failed in fulfilling the expectations of democracy loving people.

The parliamentary elections 2024 are already felt by citizens to be unfair, for two reasons. First, the funds pocketed by BJP via secret electoral bonds are many times more than the funds received by other parties. Thus, BJP is equipped with funds to win the polls. Secondly, the Jammu & Kashmir citizens are denied participation in the Assembly elections. The abolition of Article 370 seems to do no good for citizens of union territory as they are denied opportunity to elect their popular government.

BJP twists Rahul’s words, maligns him

Rahul Gandhi said, “Our fight is against a shakti. Like someone said, this king’s soul is in EVMs, true. Even in every institution, ED, CBI and IT”. By ‘shakti’, he meant the ‘might of the state’. Implicitly, he questioned the integrity of the EVMs and the independence and neutrality of central agencies. He made a strong political statement when he added that Modi drew his strength from the EVMs and the probe agencies. In this context, it is worth noting that the Election Commission has ruled out counting the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). But then, as is its wont, the BJP gave a twist to his statement and peddled the falsehood that he spoke against Nari Shakti and Shiv Shakti. True to form, it singled out the term ‘Shakti’ from what Rahul Gandhi said to portray him as anti-women and anti-Hindu.

Modi sparing in his remarks on YSRCP

Referring to Hans editorial “No barbs at Jagan in Modi’s speech” (18-03-2024) and Prime Minister’s address in Andhra Pradesh in the joint public meeting keeping TDP-JSP supremos on his both sides, I like to offer my opinion frankly. Modi did not utter the name of BJP, but expressed his wish for amassing 400 Lok Sabha seats. He did not touch the issues of Polavaram, Vizag Steel Plant, political turmoil in AP in Jagan’s endless anarchism, his (Modi) promises in 2014 in presence of God Balaji, Capital issue, etc Why didn’t Chandrababu Naidu raise these points? Everyone knows why. The first meeting has disappointed greatly.

Modi’s speech looked like more tactical than his usual style of spitting venom at the opponents. Modi’s evasion to target Jagan with direct reference might have disappointed Chandrababu Naidu and Pavan Kalyan who love to lambast the AP CM on regular basis. Also, Modi hardly spoke about Naidu and his leadership despite Chandrababu singing paeans of him implying that PM hasn’t forgiven the TDP chief’s unsavory barbs at him after TDP parted ways from the NDA in 2018. In contrast to the Chandrababu Naidu’s soft corner for Jagan’s sister and APPCC chief Sharmila, Modi equated her with Jagan and slammed Congress which has no base in AP. Thus, the spirit of unity and synergy among TDP, Janasena and BJP to take on the ruling YSRCP has been visibly missing.

