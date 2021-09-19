MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th September 2021

Condemnable behaviour by Rajini fans

It pains me much to note that the fans of the cine star Rajinikanth slaughtered a goat and sprinkled its blood on his forthcoming film's poster (THI, Sep 17). Though their love for Rajini is appreciable their act appears to be demonical and diabolical. If something is an occasion for us to rejoice we should distribute food or fruits to the poor, help the patients or plant saplings somewhere or do some other work of noble note. That is what the cultured and the civilized people do in modern times. Of course there were the days an animal was slaughtered during the performance of yagnas and yagas and it was considered holy, but gone are such times and deeds. Why should a happy moment of ours become a sad and life-losing moment for a dumb and innocent animal which is always helpful but never harmful.

It is good that V M Sudhakar, the President of All India Rajinikanth Rasigar Mandram made a statement strongly condemining the irresponsible and regrettable act. Even the Superstar himself should come out and express his anguish and advise his fans to give all their support to nurture and nourish the flora and fauna of this land and never to destroy or kill. May good sense prevail in all of us always!

— R Srinivasulu, Anantapur

Abysmal state of education during Nizam era

The writers have rightly analysed the education system while highlighting the shortcomings prevalent during the Nizam period, as a result many non-Muslims were badly affected as they could not pursue the desired education. Though education is a pre-requisite for socio-economic development but this characteristic was dealt a death blow due to religious education given prominence over other language education in the belief that it clashed with the age-old traditional education.

This in fact led to lack of social mobility and the problem of inter-cultural communication becoming almost insurmountable. Even as the girls mostly were isolated from education and only a handful of proper and efficient teachers at the disposal, a credibility gap in education emerged to the detriment of people speaking other languages than Urdu. Moreover, the education of children whose mother tongue is not Urdu had little functional importance. In other words, there was no incentive for education. It is only as the dawn of 20th century, English education started acquiring importance in the Nizam kingdom after missionaries have started setting up English medium schools. Notwithstanding the fact that many stalwarts from Hyderabad acquired higher qualifications from universities outside Nizam territory, the turnaround came only when medium of instruction in English and Telugu got a fillip after Independence. This enabled education to be seen as a discipline for the adventure in life governed by historical, social, economic and political factors alongside development of moral and cultural values.

— K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Isolate Pakistan from the global community

Considering historical and geographical position, Kashmir is indeed an indispensable jewel of India, Then PM Nehru being Kashmir Pandit is squarely responsible for inserting unwarrantable Article 370 in Indian Constitution by which all Indian laws are not applicable to Kashmir solely for placating his alleged step brother Shiekh Abdullah.

It is indeed Himalayan blunder committed by him over this Himalayan state, since it caused all along permanent utter divisionism alone in relations between Kashmir with rest of India

which in turn strengthened illegal claims of Pakistan.

Kudos to Modi-led government for boldly and sensibly correcting this constitutional error or blunder at this late juncture after long lapse of period since independence through abrogation of Article 370. Moreover, with signing Instrumentation deed by then Maharaja of Kashmir and India merger of Kashmir with India is legally final. Pakistan has no locus standi in Kashmir.In fact,real integration of Kashmir with India materialised only now during rule by PM Modi. Moreover, PoK belongs to India, since Pak is aggressor who captured same through military operation.It is ridiculous to find that Pak which could not ensure its territorial integrity as evident from separation of erstwhile East Pakistan on account of establishment of Bangladesh is shedding crocodile tears in the name of Muslims in Kashmir. In fact, Pakistan presently is seen transformed as epi-centre of global terrorism. It is high time that Pak must be isolated by international civilised community.

— B Veerakumaran Thampi,Thiruvananthapuram

The increasing omnipresence of IT

A bird sitting on a tree is never afraid of the branch breaking because her trust is not on the branch but on its wings. Likewise, every business today is at the mercy of its IT infrastructure. A rigid infrastructure can render some organizations incapable of tapping into new opportunities, SMBs today are challenged by the increasingly complex and demanding modern requirements put on their IT infrastructure.

To overcome these hurdles, SMBs are implementing next-generation Hyper converged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions that bring increased agility, flexibility, and growth to meet demands. IT costs, better application performance, and better data storage scalability and efficiency. This enables SMEs to combine agility and flexibility with the control, visibility, and performance of an agile environment. Thus, one can streamline IT operations with fast, efficient, resilient, and intelligent hyper-converged platforms when one chooses consistency and simplicity. Having faced lockdown and other hurdles it is time to look for a win-win situation. We should be able to win over a tight situation in a shrewd way.

— M R Jayanthy, Coimbatore

The increasing use of 'unparliamentary language'

We grew up with the teaching that our language should always be 'parliamentary'. This word always evoked a feeling of dignity and decency while conversing. However, the theory does not seem to match the facts of Indian politics. The recent episode of a Congress leader calling another senior leader of the same party a donkey is a graphic illustration of this. In choosing to exploit the recorded conversation, the opposition leaders also chose to give colourful epithets to the Congress leader.

Is this 'parliamentary language' all about and is this the example our political leaders set to the growing generation of the country? The normalisation of such language which starts right at the top level of political leaders calling each other scumbags, criminals, donkeys, and such colourful epithets leaves one with a bitter taste about the nature of politics and politicians. At a deeper fundamental level, one begins to suspect the democratic form of governance as a gold standard. The parliamentarian language has become very unparliamentary. This distressing kind of language makes a huge case for the dictionary people across the world to remove the word and the idea of 'parliamentary language.' It seems extremely incongruous in the present times.

— Dr Pingali Gopal, Warangal

Provocative posturing by BJP

BJP is trying to fish in troubled waters by making a brouhaha about so called liberation day in Telangana. Home minister Amit Shah made a big pitch for it in his public meeting at Nirmal. The people of Telangana are living in peace all these years without any bitterness between religions. Millions of people of various hues have settled in Hyderabad for years and living happily.

The main agenda of BJP is to target and provoke the minority community. There are so many vital issues plaguing the state that are craving for attention. The list includes unemployment, poverty, ill health, corruption and so on. what happened years ago is not a matter of concern for younger generations. They only look forward and not backward. They want economic development, prospects and prosperity. The need of the hour is social harmony and not not conflict. Political parties are not to sow communal seeds for their benifit. Alas, it is true, particularly 8n the case of BJP.

— Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

Vaccination or event management?

This refers to "On Modi's birthday, India administers 2.26 cr jabs (TH 18 Sep)". While extending my belated birthday wishes to PM Modi, I want to appeal to him to allow his party to celebrate his birthday every day until December 31 so that all adult population get fully vaccinated. If this does not sound feasible, either we should take steps to maintain this number if not more, it would remain only event and record management for shoring up the image of PM during election campaign next year with a claim it was PM Modi who has given free vaccine not government and taxpayers whose money was used to buy the vaccine.

Our vaccination program is now eight months old. In the beginning it was looking like a serious mission of the government but later on it was given a political colour by promising a free vaccine party's manifesto. Later on from April, the programme has been turned into event and record management. First Teeka Utsav was announced between 13-17 April to celebrate the birthdays of Jyothi Rao Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar when states like MP set a record. Then it was Dr Radhakrishnan's birthday (Teachers Day) on 5th September when a record number was celebrated and now PM's birthday on 17th September, a new record has been celebrated.

If India's vaccination program gets connected to events, probably next it would be around next 15 on Vijaya Dashami Day, followed by Diwali on 4 November and 25 December (no it's Christmas) but the birthday of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is high time the government stops this event management using the Mission Vaccination program and takes steps to inoculate all adults by 31 December.

—N Nagarajan, Hyderabad