MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th September 2022

Suravaram brings out facts aptly

Comrade Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy's article "It's merger, not Liberation" was an apt and decent article. Mainly it brought many incidents and information which the present generation is aware of. The writer gave right information that Razakaars were allowed to go to Pakistan and 3,000 Communists were killed by the Army. Writer rightly said that now BJP and the Sangh pariwar are observing a Liberation Day claiming all credit to Sardar Patel for the Liberation Day. In fact Jawaharlal Nehru was not ready to accept Sardar Patel's proposal of sending Army to wage a fight with Nizam and also Communists. This action was carried out when Nehru was abroad. Now BJP and RSS are accusing the Communists of waging war against the Independent India, thereby distorting history. Communists and Congress participated in Telangana Armed Struggle. RSS and native rulers were supporting the British with all their might.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

AP's SLP on 3 capitals issue a right move

One wonders, why a democratically elected popular government is not allowed to discharge its legitimate duty of planning and implementing its own schemes like 3 capitals, whose goal is decentralisation and uniform development of all regions in the state, without any imbalance? Legal hurdles, created with the tacit support of political parties like TDP, BJP, INC and CPI have become a curse for the people and the state government. Who will protect the rights of majority in a democracy? Certainly it is the well-intentioned Government of AP but not the courts. Thus, the AP government move to file a special leave petition in Apex Court against the High Court order is just, proper and in the interest of the people of AP state.

PH Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Make it safe for pedestrians

There is an urgent need to provide zebra lines and traffic signals for pedestrians on all roads, without which the pedestrians find it risky and dangerous to cross the roads while vehicles are moving with speed. The drivers cannot apply brakes, when they see pedestrians crossing right in front of their vehicles. Deaths of pedestrians are found next to the two-wheeler drivers. Thus precious lives have been lost on the roads for long.

K Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

We can make a heaven on earth

This refers to Mohan Kanda's article 'Heaven, Hell and Purgatory.' Ever since humans have made their appearance on the planet, they have grappled with the problem of the hereafter. Different religions have different versions. But there is one thing common to all. A good life on earth is rewarded, while an evil one is punished. But when all kinds of evil seem to prosper on earth there is a need to reassure the humans that justice will be served one day. Modern man tries to deny the existence of both hell and heaven. However, I like the idea that heaven and hell are here on earth. It is our sacred duty to make the earth a heaven for all who dwell here!

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

States belittling role of Governors

Apropos the editorial, 'Governors queering pitch for non-BJP governments.' It is becoming increasingly fashionable for some non-BJP ruled states like Kerala, TN, WB and TS to view the Governor as an agent of the Centre; and these governments are in the process of doing away with the Constitutional authority of the Governor as a Chancellor to the State universities. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is in news when he is opposed to the extension of tenure of the VC of Kannur University, and other appointments in which merit and talent of candidates are ignored. The Governor is opposed to these measures of nepotism; and has strictly opposed them.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

A dubious move to unsettle Oppn

There needn't be any second opinion about the necessity of corruption being rooted out in governance and administration. (ED raids several locations in TS, AP - THI, 17 September). At the same time, the proclivity of the government at Centre to hunt down only opposition leaders through ED/CBI raids has attained menacing proportions. All this smacks of evil political designs and shrewd electoral strategy to make people believe that all opposition leaders are corrupt and all leaders in the ruling party are honest. There are many instances of investigating agencies keeping the probes in cold storage once the targeted opposition leader joins the ruling camp. Political power and money power are two big tools being used successfully to unsettle, weaken the opposition parties and topple elected governments as is witnessed in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and more recently in Goa.

Raveendra Babu, Hyderabad

All rail projects proposed by Kerala rejected: Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said all three major rail projects, proposed by Kerala, have been rejected. The proposal for the construction of two railway lines in the ecologically sensitive areas of Nagarhole and Bandipur had been under discussion for the past few years, he added.

Talking to media after meeting with the delegation headed by the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence, Bommai said: "We are sister states and a lot of cultural exchange is also there. But, three railway projects proposed from Kasargod to Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru to Talacherry and Kanhangad - Kaniyur railway lanes come under eco-sensitive zones." "The railway department had rejected the Kangar - Bantur - Kaniyur railway project. Now, the railways is maintaining that if the two states agree, the project could be pursued. So, they brought this proposal and it was rejected," Bommai said.

No plans to reinstate towing

policy: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Araga Jnanendra, the home minister of Karnataka, said on September 17 that the state government had no plans to resume towing cars out of no-parking areas in Bengaluru. Following public complaints, the traffic police's practice of towing vehicles had been put on hold for some time. The home minister said that in order to develop a smooth and user-friendly automobile parking system in the city, the department would undertake thorough discussions and seek professional guidance.

The Home Minister dismissed the suggestion and stated that they had not been presented with a plan to resume towing of automobiles, despite the Bengaluru police's earlier indications that it may.

Additionally, he said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also discussed this matter but no decision had been made. Furthermore, he said that the old system would not be reinstated and that the towing system had been suspended as a result of reports of harassment and public outcry.