MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st April 2020

Let's all abide by the lockdown norms

It is disheartening to see thousands of innocent people losing their precious lives due to coronavirus around the world. Although some patients are getting cured from the disease, as of now there is no standard medicine or vaccine for this disease and the medical experts believe that it may take several months to find a vaccine for this, and the best way to stop the spreading of this pandemic is prevention though precautions only. It is commendable that the Central government has taken timely decision and imposed a nationwide lockdown, and then announced a special economic package. However, it is very sad to see some people violating the lockdown norms and roaming on the roads and attacking policemen. In some places, the policemen are being very harsh and thrashing the people who are seen outside. These kinds of activities must be stopped and there must be stringent punishment to the culprits. At this juncture, the citizens must understand the problematic situations that are prevailing around the world. One can imagine the intensity of the crisis by looking at the developed countries like the US, Italy, Spain, and Germany being helpless in this situation. When the coronavirus was spreading rapidly in Wuhan, the city was locked down for two months and proper treatment was given to the affected patients. This lockdown helped immensely in curtailing the spread of this pandemic in Wuhan and now this city has been restored to normalcy. So we must come together to make this lockdown a success and stop the pandemic by following the instructions of the government and medical experts during this period. Let us hope that very soon the world will be free from this pandemic and return to normalcy.

Mejari Maheswari, Nadigadda, Chittoor, AP

Stop poor people from dying of hunger

While people are sitting inside their homes in order to keep social distance to prevent the global pandemic called novel coronavirus from spreading, certain incidents that happen outside is equally worrisome. While watching a video on my mobile phone that went viral on social media, I was pained to see that a sixty plus year man dying on a roadside in Hyderabad, not due to the coronavirus, but because of hunger. In India there are millions of hapless people who cannot afford proper meals two times a day due to poverty and may die due to hunger every year. At a time when the entire country is under lockdown, it is the prime duty of every rich person to search for the poor and hungry people to feed them and should not let them die due to starvation.

Syed Amjad Ali, Secunderabad