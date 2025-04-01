MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st April 2025

Enlightening article on HIV treatment

Bobby Ramakanth’s write-up on developments in HIV treatment (THI, March 31) is absorbing and enlightening. Dr Jurgen has highlighted the social stigma of daily ARV pills that can be circumvented by long-acting injectable anti-retroviral drugs like cabotegravir and rilpivirine (intramuscular once every month or two months) or sub cutaneous lenacapavir once in six months. I suppose that even in an Indian setting, barring affluent society, still daily ARV treatment is compatible with the marginalised. There has been a paradigm shift from no hope since 80’s or early 90’s to just like any other disease very much treatable now. Undetectable viral load meaning non-transmissible virus is promising but when CD4 drops to 200 or with AIDS defining complications, the injectable drugs may be a better option. As regards delivery of non-HIV baby from HIV mother, we have gone a long way successfully with specially designed theatre for caesarian and nevirapine drops to the neonate and such a baby used to be called a million-dollar baby heralding a breakthrough. If a mother encounters a situation where she cannot disclose her HIV status to the baby, it is unfortunate since the baby when she grows up should be taught to respect her or his mother having brought out a healthy baby, no matter what her status. I am sure that we will have further startling developments on the molecular front that can prevent drop of CD4 come what may.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Freedom of expression a casualty again

Actor Mohanlal’s apology and promise of possible “voluntary cuts” of some scenes have not put an end to the controversy sparked by the release of the Malayalam film ‘Empuraan.’ The backlash against the film was by Hindutva outfits. The allusion to the 2002 riots angered the BJP so much that it exerted ‘invisible pressure’ on Mohanlal. The RSS mouthpiece The Organizer led, from the front, the vicious attack on Mohanlal, Prithviraj, the director and Murali Gopi, the script writer. The message (and moral) of the film is that we should eschew religious violence. We must replace violence with non-violence if we are to become Viksit Bharat. The flip side of the row is that the right-wing supporters seem to have no problem with freedom of expression becoming a casualty to intolerance and bigotry.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Time to focus on right wing extremism

The strong political will demonstrated by the NDA in removing Naxalism from society is highly commendable. (Modi accuses Cong of encouraging Naxalism, Hans India, 31 March). The PM’s self-congratulation on achieving “Nil -Naxalism” is praiseworthy, but hurling charges on INC of encouraging Naxalism is a misconception. The much-dreaded Naxalism is on the wane, thanks to the sterling efforts and policies of the successive governments, at the Centre and in the states. The credit goes, even to the people of this country, who patiently bore the ill-effects of Naxalism. Now, it is time for the centre and the states to focus more on right wing extremism, which is growing in the country.

P H Hema Sagar, Secundetabad

Astrologers or political spokespersons?

On March 30, the Ugadi day, all political parties - Congress, BRS, BJP, TDP and YSRCP - invited eminent astrologers to predict what is hidden to them in this Viswavasu new year. In their Panchanga Sravanams, all utilised more time as spokesmen of the parties. These forecasts are totally not tallying with one another. Viewers laughed at witnessing these predictions on TV. Astrology is a perfect science. When Solar and Lunar eclipses are perfectly predicted, why have they differed in their opinion on political matters? Is it because of more sambhavanas (offerings)? It is a sin to deviate from the Jyothishsastra. In fact, there is a principle in this Sastra. Good things are to be informed openly and negative happenings should not be made out, but a prayer to a certain deity for certain days is to be suggested to escape from evil forces.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

AFSPA extension to curb violence right

As the nation cannot afford ethnic violence to continue indefinitely in North-East including Manipur, Centre’s decision to extend AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Provisions Act) in certain territories of the three states is justified. Further, looking at the sophisticated weaponry and drones used by the insurgent groups operating along the China border targeting a particular community in Manipur even after the removal of sitting CM Birendra Singh, it is crystal clear that the problem runs deeper with China’s involvement. Under these circumstances, the extension of AFSPA is a clear message to external agencies that India will not allow them to turn North-east into a battleground under any cost

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad