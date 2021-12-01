MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st December 2021

Sirivennela's demise very shocking

The sudden physical disappearance from our midst of new generation cine song writer Chembolu Sitarama Sastry, popular with his award-winning first film 'Sirivennela' which shaped it as his surname, cannot be easily digestible. He was also known as the court poet for the director, K Viswanath. This great poet never left the tenor and beauty that was bequeathed by the old generation writers such as Samudrala, Pingali Nagendra Rao, Cinare, Arudra and Dasaradhi. He untimely met with the inevitable to the thunderous shock of not only the Telugu tinsel world but also his fans. He is the elder brother of my daughter-in-law.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

It is a very sad day for Telugu cine world and terribly shocking as it lost the famous dance master Sivashankar master a day before. He penned around 3,000 film songs for 800 films in his career, including the yet-to-be released 'RRR.' To his credit he won 11 Nandi awards besides getting Padmasri in 2019. His talent was such that he was invited to write songs in the film Sirivennela by none other than ace director Kalathapasvi Viswanadh when he was doing his MA in Andhra University. His demise has created a great void that can't be filled easily as he wrote songs from his heart to the delight of commoners and elites alike.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru

When we are struggling to recover from the loss of one legend SPB, we are now faced with the loss of another legend Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry. He has many a time proved that his pen could trigger several emotions through his songs. When legends die, they leave behind a trail of sadness which takes a severe emotional toll on their admirers, particularly when they start weighing the value of every word they might have uttered, sang or written. Be it revolutionary, romance, reality, aesthetics, Sirivennela could encompass all generations old and young alike. From Jagamantha kutumbam to Samajavaragamana, he left void in the hearts of people of all ages. May his soul rest in peace.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Reforms process hit hard



It is unfortunate that the well-intended and farmer-friendly farm laws are repealed under political compulsions following the agitation of traders of farm produce. The reforms in any field are initially opposed that included the introduction of computers in the banks by Left-backed unions. Now, the fruits of those reforms are enjoyed by everyone. With the backstep taken by the Modi government, the next reform in any field remains doubtful and that is tragedy for Indian progress.

Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada

The way the repeal Bill for the three farm acts was passed in parliament, maybe within three minutes and without any debate, is interesting. This is one of the rarest Bills against which both treasury and opposition benches raised one voice. The treasury benches were anyway expected to take the opportunity to air thier views, rather boastfully, during the debate. The opposition benches were expected to observe restraint and maintain tranquility so that the debate could be made possible to raise their point of view. But the irony is that three important legislations of national interest fought against by the main stakeholders in streets for months, have been repealed in three minutes - all without any debate.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Let's recoup sense of humour



In his latest book 'Pride, Prejudice & Punditry,' Shashi Tharoor laments about the lack of humour in the present-day politics. He goes on to say that there is always someone or other waiting to get offended. Knowing this so well, yet he landed in soup wi9th his tweet on a selfie he had with six honorable women members of parliament. All were in great smiles and indeed it was a good shot. He only tweeted "who says the Lok Sabra isn't an attractive place to work?" It was a harmless comment intended to be a compliment. There is nothing derogatory about women in it. The women members of Parliament in the picture didn't raise any objection. But, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma took exception to the tweet. Sashi promptly apologised. Indeed, we have lost the sense of humour altogether, by looking at things with a magnifying glass. Let us stop frowning and start smiling a little.

Vinay Bhushan B, Hyderabad