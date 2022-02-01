MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st February 2022

Needed: Common man's budget

Apropos, 'High expectations on changes in I-T slabs and rates, (The Hans India, Jan 31). India's middle class is pinning its hopes on Sitharaman's fourth budget for jobs, concessions on healthcare and education, tax breaks and measures to tackle soaring inflation. While Covid has exposed the fragility of our healthcare system, like the last budget, this time too the government could opt for long-term plans to reduce the suffering of a common man. There is a need to increase the standard deduction from the current Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 and this will be on top of the wish list of the common man. There are others on the wish list too like reducing tax on long-term capital gains in equity from 10% to 5% as millions of first-time retail investors have flocked to stock markets. Many others are expecting the tax on dividends to be done away with. Let us keep our fingers crossed and hope that the budget brings cheer.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

I expect the following on the personal taxation front: 1. The tax rates should start from an yearly income of Rs 8 lakh since according to the central government people earning Rs 8 lakh is classified as economically backward ; 2. The tax rates should be from Rs 8,00,000 - Rs 15,00,000 at 5% tax, Rs 15,00,001 - Rs 25,00,000 at 10% and over Rs 25,00,001 at 15 %; 3. The standard deduction under Sec 16 should be raised to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000; 4. The existing tax rebate of Rs 12,500 should be continued at least for 2 more years since lower and middle class- retirees are continuously under severe financial strain due to low incomes vis-a-vis huge escalating costs especially medical costs; 5. Under Sec 80 D health insurance premium ceiling should be increased to Rs 1 lakh from the existing Rs 50,000. Lastly under the railway budget, the concessions in charges for senior citizens should be restored to the pre-Covid levels immediately.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao; Hyderabad

The Economic Survey predicts 8% to 8.5% increase in GDP for the coming next year, where as it is 9.2% for the current year. The economy seems to be promising though it's still not out of woods. The good news is that agricultural and its allied sectors are not much affected by pandemic. The GDP rise or fall will be more dependant this time on external factors like imported inflation, behaviour of pandemic and global prices of fuel, than other occasions. The cause for concern is exponential increase of unemployment. There should be urban employment guarantee scheme on par with MGNREGA. The informal sector that provides major part of employment should be taken care of.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Congressmust transform itself



The five States assembly elections are crucial because these results can impact the Lok Sabha election in 2024. But after the big debacle of Congress over the last decade, they cannot stand on their own. Even they do not have an active president, which shows the apathy of the party. Within the Congress, the party leaders are not happy and they feel insecure and a lot of leaders switched sides and joined either BJP, BSP or SP. There is a need to overhaul the party at the center and at state level. They have to appoint a permanent president and give the important post to senior leaders otherwise a time will come when Congress loses its charm all over the country.

Syed Nissar, Hyderabad

Women's cricket comes of age



Women's cricket has come of age and we are witnessing keen matches in the eve's International matches. They are vying for top honours just like men and this year Smriti Mandhana has been named ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year. Women's Ashes has been more well-matched than the male counterparts. Good quality cricket and talent on both sides are on show. If women's teams easily bowl over 96 overs in a Test day then why do men's teams struggle to bowl 80 within the stipulated time? Obviously monetary fines are not doing much. ICC should look into more punitive punishments to ensure that fans get their dues! After all it's the fans that have brought money into cricket.

M R Jayanthi, Coimbatore