MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st Jan 2025

Relax helmet rule in city

Ruling of honorable high courts directing the authorities to monitor the safety adherence of vehicle riders should be respected. However the kinetic energy on which the motion and speed of a vehicle can be accessed is very limited in city riding and very less chances of overspeeding is possible. The pla-toon of vehicles surrounding the moment of one’s driving may not allow the rider to accelerate too much to get rammed endangering the occurrence of accidents. The authorities must reconsider this rule and do not over trouble two wheeler city riders without helmet.

M Janardhana Rao, Satyanarayana Puram, Vijayawada

***

The proneness of accidents without wearing a helmet in the cities are next to nothing. It may be too meagre. Wading through hectic traffic within the radius of the city, over speed driving may not be pos-sible while more casualties ending fatal are on highways. Since the core purpose of wearing a helmet is to avoid head injury which is most negligible in the city relax helmet rule in the city limits.

M Pranathi, Turimerla Village, Nellore

***

Helmet rule within the vicinity of the city may kindly be exempted. The prone of accidents due to not wearing a helmet is near to negligible and most of the casualties are understood to include rash driving and other reasons. The speed of the two wheelers in the cities is bare minimum and nothing can go super speed due to heavy and moderate traffic. In Highways, where vehicles of all types including heavy vehicles ply, there is every possibility of accidents specifically two wheelers with riders not wearing helmets. Under the circumstances the authorities may kindly look in to the matter in a logical way and relax the rule to possible extent within the cities.

J Srinivasa Rao, Mutyalampadu, Vijayawada

Carter’s demise a great loss for world

Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president passed away on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia at the age of 100 after a prolonged disease. His outlandish personality was a testimony to his unwavering com-mitment to forging peace, serving humanity.

He was known for unselfish love, fervent humanitarian-ism and phenomenal leadership. Carter’s demise has left immeasurable sadness among the people across the world. His legacy of passion, kindness and philanthropy will remain in our hearts forever. In these challenging times the world needs more leaders with such distinguished and unparalleled quality to promote global peace and unity.

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur, UP

***

Jimmy Carter, the ex president of USA, died at century age. The world salutes him for undertaking dur-ing his tenure 2nd round of SALT (Strategic Arms Limitation Talks) and many other development measures. On his first full day in office (1977-1981), he pardoned the most Vietnam era draft evaders.

He was awarded 2002 nobel peace prize for contributing towards peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to spread democracy and human rights, economic and social development across the world. He had visited India in (Jan 1-3) 1978 (when Morarji Desai was the PM).

He maintained an ever friendly smile and harmonious relations with India (and many other countries too). He was popular as peasant president, whose life began in peanut farms in Georgia (USA).

PVP Madhu Nivriti, Boudhnagar, Secunderabad

Time to introspect for Rohit and team

What appeared like a sure draw, India was outplayed in the second outing and lost the Test to make it 1-2 in the five-Test series. Of late, Team India’s performance is lacking consistency once too often. More particularly, after a stupendous victory the team loses rhythm and falters regularly. The current series followed India’s grand victory at the World T20 cup tournament, in which it was a right royal march for Team India. But then the same team with little or no changes is performing rather miserably in Australia. The 4th test marked the arrival of Nitish Reddy who scored a century in his debut series, yet the team tamely perished in the second innings. Rohit Sharma and his team should introspect and make amends in the Sydney test to make it 2-2 to end the test series and salvage some pride for India.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada