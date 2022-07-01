MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st July 2022

A timely move to save environment

The ban on using plastic made up of less than hundred microns thickness in India is a right step in view of burgeoning plastic waste menace. In our country, it's said 20,000 tonnes of plastic waste is being adding every day, of which 10,000 tonnes are left uncollected. One cannot imagine the quantum of damage it causes to the environment. The implementation of ban will be successful only when the government supports the cause in all angles including spreading awareness among masses, providing cheap alternatives and supporting the small retailers to use biodegradable covers in the place of plastic covers.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

A sign of matured democracy

Eknath Shinde will be CM of Maharashtra. It shows that there is a matured democracy in our country and this message will go outside the country in a very positive and constructive way. Leader of a regional party had been given the chance to lead the government and this message will go in a very positive way in Bihar also where the regional party's leader is the CM of state despite fewer numbers in assembly. In Maharastra, polls were contested jointly by BJP and Shiv Sena but after the elections for the post of CM, Shiv Sena aligned with other parties which was against the popular will of voters and was against the democratic set-up of the country. When the political activities started in the state every one was targeting BJP that operation Lotus is going on in Maharashtra but by making Eknath Shinde as CM the party had proved it is not after power.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Probe K'taka ministers' graft thoroughly

Apropos, "Karnataka ministers worried as Centre seeks proof," (The Hans India, June 29). The PMO has responded to a letter sent by the Contractor Association of Karnataka, in which the body alleged that the ministers and the MLAs demand hefty commissions of about 40 per cent to give approval to development projects in the state. The association president has said relevant documents pertaining to the case have been submitted to the officer sent by the union home ministry. It's a positive development. However, the Centre's initiative shouldn't become eyewash and a ploy to give clean chit to the BJP leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oft-repeated public statement "Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga" should hold good universally without a bias to safeguard the leaders of his party.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Highly commendable gesture

Kudos to Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., for developing GEMCOVAC ™- 19, the first indigenously developed mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 licensed for emergency use by the Drug Controller of India for safe and effective usage in the age group of 18 and above. It is the third mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 to receive international approval. In contrast to other mRNA vaccines, which often require sub-zero settings, Gemcovac-19 can be stored from 2 to 8 degrees. mRNA vaccines function by preparing the immune system to combat the virus before becoming infected. When mRNA vaccines are administered to a person, they cause a certain type of reaction and a certain group of cells to be activated. This helps the body produce stronger antibodies and prevents the Covid infection. Genova's goal of granting low- and middle-income nations sustainable access to the vaccine in order to slow the pandemic spread is highly commendable.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

An arbitrary arrest

It is a sad reflection on our democracy that Zubair, a free citizen of a free country, could be arrested at the whim of the ruling party despite rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution. The ostensible reason for Zubair's arrest was 'hurting religious sentiment' and 'promoting enmity.' The real reason is not far to seek; which is that his website busted numerous fake news stories pushed by Hindu right-wing portals. The journalist specialized in fact-checking flagged Nupur Sharma's derogatory remarks against the Prophet; obviously it was not to the liking of those who control the Delhi police and can order it about. It could well be the immediate provocation for action against him. The cited 'crime' for his present arrest is that he shared an image from a 40-year old film showing a couple see 'Honeymoon Hotel' renamed as 'Hanuman Hotel'. Since when we have made a sense of humour a vice and a crime! Zubair's arrest lends credence to the perception that the Delhi police acts as a witting tool of the union government and does its bidding.

G David Milton, Maruthancode